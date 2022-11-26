Keiser upsets Morningside in NAIA football playoffs, 29-29

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside's bid for back-to-back national titles came to a crushing halt Saturday as Keiser of Florida pulled off a 29-28 upset over the top-ranked Mustangs.

Keiser tight end Jaylen Arnold scored the game winner on a 76-yard pass play from Bryce Veasley with 8:21 left in the fourthg quarter. On third and four, ay, Arnold caught a 5-yd pass, shook off a tackle and then outraced the Mustang defenders to the end zone, giving the Seahawks their first lead of the game, 29-28.

Morningside drove into Keiser territory twice late in the game with a chance to retake the lead. But quarterback Joe Dolincheck, the NAIA National Player of the Year, turned the ball over both times, the first on an interception and the second on a fumble.

On the latter play, Jertavis Black recovered the ball at the Keiser 41 after Camron Allen sacked Dolincheck for a nine-yard loss and stripped the ball out of his hands.

After picking up a first down, Keiser was then able to run out the clock as the Seawhawks denied the Mustangs a fifth straight trip to the semi-finals.

Morningside, which has won three of the last four national titles, suffered its first loss of this season.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 21-3 in the first quarter, sparked by Dolincheck's return to the lineup after missing the last three games due to an injury to his throwing arm.

Morningside's Michael Payne returned the opening kickoff 44 yards to the Keiser 37. Dolincheck was 3 for 4 on the six-play scoring drive, which culminated with a 1-yard TD plunge by K.J. Williams.

Keizer answered on its first possession with a 10-play drive that stalled at the Morningside 22. Chance Gagnon's 39-yard field goal cut the lead to 7-3.

Morningside then rattled off 14 straight points, with Dolincheck connecting with Zach Norton for a 25-yard touchdown and with Williams on an 8-yard swing pass for another score, increasing the lead to 21-3.

The Mustangs were driving for another first quarter score when Keiser's Jaelin Willis picked off an errant Dolincheck pass, returning the ball 13 yds to the Seahawks 33 with 58 seconds left in the quarter. The pick was only Dolincheck's third of the season.

After the two teams exchanged punts, Keizer went on a 18-play, 74-yard scoring drive that ate up 7:40 on the clock, as Jaden Meizinger scrampered 11 yards for the score. The point after cut the lead to 21-10 with 1:39 left in the half.

The Seahawks got the ball back before intermission but Gagnon's 53-yard field goal try fell short with 3 seconds left.

Keiser scored on their first two possessions of the second half, with Gagnon hitting on fields goals of 48 yards and 41 yards.

Morningside again made it a two-possession score on its next drive, with Lennx Brown, usually a wide receiver, as the signal caller. Brown scrambled for a 10-yard gain on the drive. Two plays later, the Mustangs turned to a trick play, as receiver Austin Johnson got the ball and then found Brown wide open in the flat for a 25-yard touchdown.

Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for a more detailed story.