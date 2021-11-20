Morningside football advances with first-round win over Ottawa

SIOUX CITY — It took just one play to turn the tide in Saturday's NAIA playoff opener between Morningside and Ottawa (Ariz.), and it came courtesy of Mustangs' senior wide receiver Caleb Schweigart.

With 7 minutes, 31 seconds left in the third quarter, and the No. 2 seeded-Mustangs leading No. 15 seed Ottawa (Ariz.) up by four points in a back-and-forth shootout of a game, Schweigart caught a punt from Ottawa’s Austin Bohn at the 17-yard line.

Schweigart cut to the left and found pay-dirt, running the ball 83 yards for a touchdown that gave Morningside an 11-point lead.

After that, the Mustangs never looked back.

Morningside scored two more touchdowns before the end of the game, to come out with 63-38 first-round win over the Spirit.

Schweigart finished with 184 all-purpose yards, and was named the Offensive Player of the Game.

“We knew we had to grab momentum,” Schweigart said. “It was all back and forth, everybody was scoring. We had to do something to grab momentum. We stopped them, and then I made a big play on the punt return. The defense was out there blocking great. I was just running.”

The game featured more than 1,200 yards of total offense between the two squads, as well as six lead changes, and big offensive performances all over the board.

The Mustangs finished with 613 total yards, as senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to senior Reid Jurgensmeier.

Senior running back Anthony Sims, and freshman Ryan Cole combined for 253 yards and five rushing touchdowns on the day.

Sims rushed for 184 yards, and scored his three touchdowns in the first half, before leading the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Cole then came in and rushed for two more touchdowns and 85 total yards.

Ottawa, meanwhile, put up 603 yards of total offense as quarterback Austin McCullough threw for 519 yards on 46 receptions.

Between both teams, the football spent a whole lot of time in the sky.

“That was really exciting,” Sims said. “Ottawa is a really good football team, and it kind of just felt like it was going back and forth. It was great energy, and I think both teams came ready to play this week.”

While the final score was a bit lopsided, the early part of the game was extremely close.

Dolincheck got the Mustangs off to a hot start with first quarter touchdown passes to senior Reid Jurgensmeier and Schweigart, putting Morningside up 14-0.

The Spirit responded with a field goal and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Austin McCullough to Brandon McLaughlin, to pull within four points.

Sims made it a 21-10 Morningside lead with a 30-yard touchdown run, but OUAZ took a three-point advantage in the second quarter thanks to rushing touchdowns from Shamar Moreland and Marcelous Chester-Riley.

Sims scored his second touchdown of the game with 4:47 left in the second to put the Mustangs back in front. Shamar Moreland reclaimed the lead for Ottawa with a one-yard rushing touchdown, but Sims took it back again with his third score of the game to give Morningside a four-point lead at halftime.

Morningside fell behind in the third when McCullough scored on a six-yard touchdown run. But after that, it was all Morningside, as Cole scored to put the Mustangs ahead, and Schweigart followed it up with his 83-yarder.

Schweigart's return made him just the second Morningside player to have three punts returns for a touchdown.

From there, the Mustangs never looked back.

“We talked all week, special teams was going to be the difference,” Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. “They have an amazing retuner, and we have an outstanding returner. (Schweigart) got one shot to return a kick today, and he took it all the way.”

After Jurgensmeier and Cole scored to put the Mustangs up by 25 points, the Morningside defense stepped up and stopped the Spirit on fourth down three separate times.

"Sometimes the scoreboard isn't going to say everything and the stats aren't going to say everything," Ryan said. "... They made the stops when they needed to, the two big stops in the red-zone, blocking a kick. It's all a part of it, and it's all part of the game. That's what you've got to do."

Once McCullough’s 75th and final pass hit the turf on 4th-and-three in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs ran out the clock to clinch the opening-round victory.

"As an offensive player, that is a fun game," Jurgensmeier said. "It's one that we love to be a part of. We take pride in being an up-temp offense, and being one of the best in the country. Today, it showed. We were able to put up a lot of points against a good defense. It was a lot of fun out there."

After leaving the game in the third quarter, Sims spent the rest of the game in a boot on the sideline, but the senior said that he didn’t believe his injury would keep him out for too long.

“I think it’s just an ankle sprain,” Sims said. “I’ll get X-rays on Monday, but I should be good to go next week.”

The Mustangs do not come from behind very often, as evidenced by their 11-0 record and 42 point average margin of victory on the season.

According to Ryan, it was a valuable experience for the Mustangs play a close game, rather than just winning in a first-round blowout, like in years past.

"It was obvious when we were watching film on Sunday that we were going to be in this type of a ballgame, and that we were going to need to score points," Ryan said. "Hopefully, we can respond and go, but obviously it's going to be good for us in playing a good team. This is an outstanding football team that we played today."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0