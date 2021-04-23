Morningside football hopes to continue winning ways against Baker

SIOUX CITY — Another game, another dominant win.
With 38 wins in a row, the Morningside football team has to feel pretty used to the feeling of victory by now. And last week, they did it in shutout fashion.
For the Mustangs, last week’s NAIA opening round playoff game against Carroll couldn’t have gone much better. After fumbling the ball three times in the opening quarter, the Mustangs cruised to a 55-0 win over No. 22 Carroll College, as Morningside outgained the Fighting Saints in total offense, 566 yards to 248, at Memorial Field.
This week, in the team’s first game at Elwood Olsen Stadium since late November, the Mustangs hope to keep their team's hot streak at a scalding temperature.
Morningside will play this Saturday against Baker, which comes into the game ranked ninth in the country with 41.9 points per game. For a Mustangs’ defense that has outscored its past two opponents by a margin of 112-0, the Wildcats’ offense might finally present a challenge.
In its wild 59-54 opening-round win over Olivet Nazarene, Baker finished with 484 total yards of offense, with running back JD Woods taking the ball 32 times for 258 yards and five touchdowns.
Woods currently ranks fifth in the NAIA with an average of 131 rushing yards per game.
“Baker has a very similar offense, they like to run the ball,” sophomore defensive back Joshua Miller said. “I think we need to stay up and stop the run game if we’re going to have any success against Baker this weekend.”
Miller had an outstanding game against Carroll last Saturday, with 11 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery, while teammate Weston Shultz had seven total tackles and a blocked punt, with junior defensive back Drew Bessey contributing two interceptions.
“It feels great,” Miller said. “I think the extra time we got over the winter definitely helped us, and I think it will continue to to help us as we go throughout the playoffs.”
The Mustangs are hoping that the offense can also can continue its dominance against the Wildcats. In the game against Carroll, quarterback Joe Dolincheck threw for 322 yards and one touchdown, while senior running back led the team on the ground with 140 yards on 20 carries.
After the team's shaky performance on the first couple of drives, everything went right for the Mustangs in the rest of the game.
“I think there was a lot of jitters from a lot of the guys at the start of the game, but we settled in really fast after the first couple of drives,” Dolincheck said. “Our offense stepped up to the plate. The defense played phenomenal. They kept a shutout even when the second string guys came in. It was huge for our guys to have a win this week.”
The Mustangs lead the nation this year with an average of 552.7 yards of offense per game, and also are tops in the NAIA with 364.2 passing yards per game.
Dolincheck attributes this historic success to the team’s offensive line, which might have its hands full this weekend against a Baker defense that ranks seventh in the nation with an average of 3.6 sacks per contest.
“We call our offensive line the hogs, and I told them at the start of the game, it’s going to be a hog day,” Dolincheck said. “No matter what it is, passing the ball or running the ball, they’re going to show up and get the job done.”
After a five month break between games, Morningside coach Steve Ryan was thrilled that his team seemed to get right back into its groove against the Fighting Saints.
“I was surprised we executed as well as we did, and how quickly we just got into the rhythm of playing football,” Ryan said. “I think that is always a concern. You’re concerned when you take a week off, and we took four or five months off. I was very pleased with that.”
While the offense, defense, and special teams proved themselves in the first round, one of the biggest X-factors for the Mustangs might just be coming home. To play on your home turf in the playoffs, in front of your home fans, it doesn’t get much better than that.
“It’s super nice to be back home,” defensive lineman Niklas Gustav said. “We did a good job of making Memorial Field our home last week, but obviously it’s really nice to be back at Olsen Stadium. It doesn’t get better than that.”