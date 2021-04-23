Morningside football hopes to continue winning ways against Baker

“I think there was a lot of jitters from a lot of the guys at the start of the game, but we settled in really fast after the first couple of drives,” Dolincheck said. “Our offense stepped up to the plate. The defense played phenomenal. They kept a shutout even when the second string guys came in. It was huge for our guys to have a win this week.”

The Mustangs lead the nation this year with an average of 552.7 yards of offense per game, and also are tops in the NAIA with 364.2 passing yards per game.

Dolincheck attributes this historic success to the team’s offensive line, which might have its hands full this weekend against a Baker defense that ranks seventh in the nation with an average of 3.6 sacks per contest.

“We call our offensive line the hogs, and I told them at the start of the game, it’s going to be a hog day,” Dolincheck said. “No matter what it is, passing the ball or running the ball, they’re going to show up and get the job done.”

After a five month break between games, Morningside coach Steve Ryan was thrilled that his team seemed to get right back into its groove against the Fighting Saints.