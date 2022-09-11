Morningside football knows 2-0 start is just the beginning

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – When the Morningside University football program looked at its 2022 football schedule, it saw GPAC preseason-ranked No. 2 Northwestern and No. 3 Dordt in the first two weeks.

After earning a one-point win over Northwestern in Week 1, the Mustangs made the trip up to Sioux Center for a showdown with the Defenders Saturday night and came away with a 49-21 win.

“It brings a lot of confidence to the team offense and defense,” senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck said after the win. He threw five scores Saturday. “It’s good to see, but as a senior class, we came together and we said to stay hungry.”

That was also the message from head coach Steve Ryan to the team in the huddle after the game. Ryan told the team that they didn’t come here to go 2-0, and the work is not finished for the group.

“Like coach Ryan said, we can’t be happy with where we are, so next week, we have to improve,” Dolincheck said. “No turnovers, defense has to get a couple more turnovers, and that’s the goal, to be the best you can be. Going forward, we have to get more and more, and we have to stay relentless.”

That relentlessness showed up Saturday night against Dordt. The Defenders played Morningside close the last couple of seasons, but Morningside put an emphasis on ball control and not making mistakes that almost cost them in previous seasons.

“We look the past few years, and don’t get me wrong, the Dordt team we played the past few years was phenomenal, and they’re competitive,” Dolincheck said. “But, we saw it as we weren’t executing. We think we can beat any team as long we we execute our game plan.”

Dolincheck had the deep-ball working early in the game. Over the first 18 minutes, he completed 9-of-12 passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns.

“We felt like we had some good matchups on the outside,” Ryan said. “We thought we could use them and take a shot at them.”

Dolincheck noticed the defense lining up to stop the run, opening up shots on the boundaries, and the Mustangs took advantage. Dolincheck’s four touchdowns in the early portion of the game were from 52, 41, 30 and 11 yards out. The 52 and 30-yarders were thrown to Zach Norton, who also caught the fifth touchdown by Dolincheck in the fourth quarter.

Dolincheck finished with 343 yards and five scores. Norton finished with nine receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

“He just talked to me about the leverage that he was getting from the corners and what the safety looks were looking like,” Dolincheck said. “That's the thing with our receivers, when they see something and I see something, we go over right away after the drive and we communicate to make sure when we get out there on the next drive that it's not going to be a surprise.”

The deep shot was open early, but in the middle quarters, the Dordt defense slowed down Morningside enough to keep the game from being completely out of reach, but a blocked punt by Morningside’s Joshua Miller late in the third quarter put Morningside up 42-7, all but sealing a win.

Ryan Cole also had a strong night in the rushing attack, tallying 92 yards and a 35-yard rushing touchdown.

The Mustangs want to replicate the opening 18 minutes and play like that for the final 42 minutes in the season's remaining games.

“We look back and our main goal is to finish what we were doing, finish our job and execute the plays that were given,” Dolincheck said. “That was our job, and I say in the first half we came out and executed our game plan and we played really hot.”

The next goal, Ryan said, is to finish the sweep of Iowa. So far, Morningside has beaten two of the three Iowa GPAC schools in the first two weeks, and play cross-town rival Briar Cliff in week three Saturday.

“Keep the pedal to the metal,” Dolincheck said. “Don’t be satisfied with where you’re at. We have a lot of seniors that are starting and so it’s little goals, find something in your craft to work on and get better at, so next week, hopefully, the game plan is to score a lot of touchdowns and defense keeps a zero on the board.”