Morningside hopes for repeat win over Northwestern in NAIA semifinal

For the Mustangs, the second half comeback against the top-ranked Baker run defense was a big confidence boost. Morningside rushed for 195 yards against the Wildcats.

“The second half was huge for us,” Dolincheck said. “The offensive line played phenomenal. They played, in my opinion, the best they’ve played all year, including the fall. We got the run game going against the top-ranked run defense in the nation. Overall, the second half was phenomenal.”

While the run game has been hot, the receiving corps has been doing pretty well lately for the Mustangs as well. Reid Jurgensmeier had 183 receiving yards last week, while Austin Johnson had three touchdowns on eight receptions and 153 yards.

Johnson had 101 receiving yards and one touchdown the last time the Mustangs and Raiders faced each other.

“One thing that we learned is that you can never get too high, and never get too low,” Johnson said. “We started that game on a roll, and had a fumble on a kickoff, and then they got back in it, and we were down at one point. You can never get too high and never get too low. Just stay level-headed.”