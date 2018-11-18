SIOUX CITY | Several upsets took place on the opening weekend of the NAIA football playoffs.
Four of them, in fact.
Coach Steve Ryan’s top-ranked Morningside squad will host one of those surprise winners this Saturday in the quarterfinals. Seventeenth-ranked St. Xavier (9-3) is the opponent.
St. Xavier, the champion of the Mid-States Football Midwest Conference, stunned No. 2 Marian (Ind.) 34-21 on Saturday. Justin Hunniford passed for 335 yards and a touchdown in the victory while running back Vance McShane rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown.
St. Xavier began its season with a 52-7 loss to Marian. Since starting the season with a 2-3 record, the Cougars have been on the prowl, averaging 41 points in a seven-game winning streak which they’ll take to Olsen Stadium.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference champion Mustangs have a playoff history with St. Xavier. Each of the three games have been contested at Olsen, beginning in 2012 when Morningside posted a 47-19 semifinal victory.
Morningside won a wild 75-69 first-round game that lasted four overtimes in 2015. Last season, the Mustangs rolled to a 52-7 win over the Cougars.
St. Xavier brings a vaunted offense into Morningside. The Mustangs’ opponent led the Mid-States Midwest in total offense (406.5 ypg), then ranked second in both scoring (31.7 ppg) and passing (287.0 ypg).
Hunniford has passed for 2,575 yards and three touchdowns. Harold Davis was the conference’s top receiver with 77 catches for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns while Elliott Pipken (65, 744, 9) is another receiving threat. McShane has rushed for 718 yards and four touchdowns.
St. Xavier also led the MSMC in total defense, allowing 333.9 total yards per game. The Cougars have an astounding 50 sacks in an attack led by Jaleel Holloway (9), Josh Hettiger (8.5) and Dimitri Joe (7.5).
Morningside led the GPAC in both total offense (592.7 ypg) and total defense (237.3).
Offensively, the Mustangs are led by the dynamic duo of quarterback Trent Solsma (4,419 yards, 59 TDs) and wide receiver Connor Niles (122 catches, 2,133 yards, 26 TDs).
Solsma, who leads the nation averaging 368.3 passing yards per game, completed 28 of 38 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday’s chilly 49-20 win over Rocky Mountain. Niles had 13 catches for 190 yards and touchdowns of 28, 46 and 12 yards.
Linebackers Jacob Katzer and Joel Katzer have 90 and 86 tackles, respectively, to lead Morningside’s defense. Five Mustangs have at least four quarterback sacks, led by linebacker Chase Nelson’s six.
Morningside’s defense has also collected 16 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. Defensive back Xavier Spann has six interceptions and a fumble recovery while Deion Clayborne has four interceptions.