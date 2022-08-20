Morningside looks to experienced youth at skill positions this season

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University football team won’t have a flashy, speedy running back in its backfield for the first time in three years.

Sure, Ryan Cole comes back for his sophomore season, but he doesn’t possess the same type of speed that runners like AP Ponder and Anthony Sims had.

That doesn’t mean Cole can’t fill their shoes.

Cole found some success last season.

Cole had the second most carries last season behind Sims with 118. He had 529 yards and he played in all 13 games.

He scored the ball 12 times, and his longest rush was 31 yards.

“Cole will start and be ready to go,” Mustangs coach Steve Ryan said. “I know this is going to sound cliche, Ryan Cole has to be the best Ryan Cole he can be. He’s still a young back. He’s never been put in that ball. Ryan Cole can do everything, but that doesn’t mean he can do it as well as backs we’ve had in the past. I’m not going to put that on him. He’ll do a good job.”

Quarterback Joe Dolincheck said that he’s not going to apply any unnecessary pressure on Cole or any of the younger players who need to step up on offense.

“The running backs are young, but we’re clicking really well,” Dolincheck said. “You can be tough on them, since they’re all football players. But, I need to communicate with them because they are young football players. The oldest one is a sophomore. When something goes wrong, I need to figure out what went wrong and come back and figure it out and fix it.

“Those guys just need more reps under their belt,” Dolincheck said. “They’re going to be a huge part of this offense, but we’re going to chuck the ball around.”

To Dolincheck’s point, the quarterback will have many receivers to throw the ball to.

Reid Jurgensmeier graduated last season, but the Mustangs bring back the next six receivers in terms of pass catches.

Those six guys are Caleb Schweigart (65-895), Austin Johnson (49-872), Zach Norton (48-952), Sione Tuifua (23-239), Jack Sievert (14-143) and Michael Payne (14-162).

“I’m mainly getting comfortable on the outside, and getting more comfortable with every single position in the offense,” Schweigart said. “I need to be ready to step in at any moment and when our coaches need to run a different route than what we usually run. We need to be more comfortable and fluid with the offense.”

Defense goes smaller, faster

Ryan has noticed that the defense has gone smaller, but faster, but that’s just the trend college football has gone.

And, the Mustangs have fit that trend well.

Ryan said in the preseason that the defense has played even faster in camp, and that will carry over into the regular season.

There are some spots that the defense will have to fill, and one of those is at mike linebacker.

Tyler Wingert filled that role, but he graduated last year and didn’t have enough eligibility to return.

Wingert led the Mustangs with 151 tackles, and he had 19.5 tackles for loss that combined for 84 yards.

He also picked off three passes.

“The absence of Wingert … he might have had the single-best season statistically at that position that we’ve ever had,” Ryan said.

Ryan pointed out that Joshua Miller might be the new guy at the mike linebacker spot. He played in just two games due to injury, but in 2020-21, Miller had 72 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Miller also put on about 25 pounds in the offseason.

The other position Ryan said that needs to be filled is at cornerback.

One senior that Ryan pointed out who had a big offseason is defensive lineman Jonah Kollbaum.

The Lawton-Bronson High School grad stepped up as a leader, and Ryan said he’ll play a bigger role up front.