Morningside, Ottawa to meet in first-round NAIA football playoffs

SIOUX CITY — Steve Ryan and Mike Nesbitt once met at an American Football Coaches Association clinic, both seeking the same thing, but for different reasons.

Ryan, the football coach at Morningside, was looking for a non-conference game before the 2020 season. He couldn’t find anyone around the Midwest who was willing to play the high-powered Mustangs.

Nesbitt, meanwhile, was at the helm of a newly-developed Ottawa program based out of Surprise, Ariz., trying to build a schedule with programs willing to face the Spirit.

The Mustangs and the Spirit were scheduled to play one another to start the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut that opportunity down.

Well, on Saturday, the two teams will get to finally meet.

The Spirit, seeded 15th in the NAIA Football Championship Series, will travel up to Sioux City to face No. 2 Morningside at noon Saturday inside Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Both coaches are eager to play the opening round game of the 16-team national tournament.

“There’s some irony there,” Ryan said. “We were going to play them last year and then for the first game this year, and now we’re meeting in the playoffs. I thought it was going to be a great challenge for us to open the season with, and I still think it’s going to be a great challenge.”

Nesbitt laughed when he saw the pairings go up, thinking that the Spirit will now get their chance to dethrone a program that has won two national championships since Ottawa’s program was born.

Nesbitt said maybe he’s the only coach brave enough at the NAIA level to try to schedule Morningside, but that’s what he’s looking to do to raise the level of the Spirit program.

“Looking at a team like Morningside at the great success those guys had, that’s very exciting for us,” Nesbitt said. “We have to see what those guys look like to understand what that level of play is.

“I think it comes down to who we want to be,” Nesbitt said. “We’ve talked since we started five years ago that we want to be ranked and be on a national stage. I honestly believe as a coach, if you don’t play the good competition, you never know what that pushback feels like. You have to put yourself on that stage and do it.”

OUAZ has a few Iowa connections on its roster, and they’re mainly transfers. There are seven men on the Spirit roster who previously played at an Iowa school.

Nesbitt said the Spirit had to go a little global to build a roster.

One of their transfers was listed as previously playing at Dordt. Spirit junior Christian Brooks came from the Defenders to go play for the Spirit, but he has not appeared in a game during the 2021 season.

One of the Spirit’s main skill players on offense, however, is quarterback Austin McCullough. MCCullough has 2,726 passing yards, as he has completed 183 of 328 passes. He has 28 passing TDs to go with nine interceptions.

His favorite receiver is Brandon McLaughlin, who has 580 yards on 30 catches. Not too far behind him is Jermaine Trotman, who has 28 catches for 555 yards.

The Spirit also has a solid rushing attack for a collective 2,002 yards. Marcelous Chester-Riley leads that department with 983 rushing yards.

Ryan said on Tuesday that the Spirit’s offense is similar to Northwestern, which the Mustangs beat two weeks ago for the GPAC title.

“Hopefully our guys grew out of that game in terms of the coverage things that we’re going to need to do,” Ryan said. “The ability to cover the deep ball is going to be just as huge as it was against Northwestern.”

Morningside entered Saturday’s game limited opponents to 14 points or fewer in seven games this season. Tyler Wingert needs just one tackle to make it to 100 total on the season.

Ryan then said that Ottawa’s defense will be as fast as the Mustangs have seen this year. Ryan said in terms of comparison-sake, the Spirit defense is akin to Midland.

Midland’s defense had a bunch of athletic guys, but the Mustangs were able to score 59 points during Homecoming.

