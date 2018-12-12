SIOUX CITY – If Morningside College’s ‘team of destiny’ is to indeed capture the NAIA national football championship, a lot will ride on the shoulders of a pair of highly talented local kids.
Trent Solsma and Connor Niles grew up playing youth sports together and went on to be teammates in several sports at Bishop Heelan High School.
And, although they each excelled in a number of different sports, football became their calling. The duo led the Crusaders to the 2013 Iowa Class 3A state championship, culminated by a 47-14 victory over Washington in the title game.
When it came time to make a decision on where to continue their football careers, neither targeted Morningside to begin with, but as fate would have it, they wound up staying at home.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Solsma, the quarterback, and Niles, a wide receiver, went on to not only rewrite the Morningside record books, but each became national NAIA record holders as well.
On Saturday, the longtime friends will play their final game together on the biggest stage as top-ranked Morningside takes on Benedictine (Kan.) in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the national championship.
“The last five years here have been an absolute blur to me,” Solsma said. “It seems like yesterday I was walking on campus as a freshman not knowing what I was getting into. Here I am five years later getting to play for the national championship.
“It’s been a crazy five years but some of the best five years of my life. I made some amazing friends and memories along the way.”
Solsma had to wait his turn, redshirting his freshman season and playing behind All-American Ryan Kasdorf for another. But when he got his chance, he made the best of it, setting nine school records while showing an uncanny ability to find an open receiver in stride.
Heading into the last football game of his life, Solsma has passed for 13,739 yards and 161 touchdowns. This season alone, he has thrown for 5,097 yards, 365 completions and a mind-boggling 68 touchdowns.
The 68 touchdowns are an NAIA single-season record, as is his 72.6 percent completion rating.
What some may not recall is that Solsma had to overcome some serious health issues just before arriving at Morningside. He underwent surgery to remove half of his thyroid.
“That was a pretty scary time but I had a ton of people around me who helped push me through it and get back going,” Solsma said. “That whole surgery and recovery kind of meshed right into my freshman year at Morningside. I had the surgery in the beginning of July and we had fall camp starting a month later, so it was a really quick turnaround for everything.”
Solsma had his sights set on following another former Heelan standout - Pat Grace - as the quarterback at UNI. But when that didn’t materialize, Morningside became his destination and the Mustangs, obviously, are thanking their lucky stars, so to speak.
“I feel blessed to have had them here for five years,” Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said. “Just watching them grow and knowing who they are as leaders, it’s been a fantastic ride.
“They’ve made the program, college and me better. Their great attitudes, the way they treat people and the way they just do things right. They come into a room and make other people feel better about themselves and they both do it so differently. Connor does it with his extravagance and bravado and Trent in his calmness and confidence and humility. But together they definitely work magic.”
Niles had to fight through his own adversity after he broke his leg in the opening game of his junior season. He has gone on, though, to establish eight school records.
“The rehab process was really good for me, I think I’m a better man from it,” Niles said. “I learned a lot more about the game and the past two years have been much of the same. Just coming here and being able to play in a national championship game, coming full circle. Playing in four semifinal games and not making it and then on the last one being able to make it to the national championship, I almost can’t describe it.”
Niles has hauled in 360 receptions for 6, 175 yards and 70 touchdowns in his glorious Morningside career. He is the NAIA single-season record holder with 2,475 yards (and counting) and still has an opportunity to set the single-season reception record, sitting with 146 and needing 12 to tie the all-time mark.
Niles hauled in the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime of a heart-stopping 35-28 semifinal win over two-time defending national champion Saint Francis (Ind.). The game was played in blizzard conditions and it was Morningside’s first win over St. Francis in five tries.
“These last five years have been amazing for me, I never thought I could achieve this much,” Niles said. “It’s a testament to my support system, everybody who was behind during my worst time my junior year. I was all about football and got it taken away from me and they told me to keep my head on straight. It’s a testament to all my coaches, all the players I’ve played with, my family, always having my back.”
Niles has an uncanny ability to somehow always get open, regardless of defensive gimmicks used to try to slow him down.
“My freshman and sophomore years I was just going out there playing, just running routes to be running routes,” Niles said. “But when I was sitting out my junior year I really paid attention to how our offense was going, being able to read the defenses. When I’m playing now, even before the snap I can tell coverages so I know where the hole is going to be. The coaches go over with us during films, too.”
Being able to play with Solsma, he said, has been a dream come true.
“We’ve been lifelong friends and being able to accomplish the things we have on an off the field you just can’t really put into words,” Niles said. “I wouldn’t want to be with anybody else. We’ve been together since third grade and that relationship we’ve been able to build on and off the field has made us that much closer.
“It’s just the way he (Solsma) prepares for games. He’s always in the zone, always ready to make that big play. If he has a bad throw I know he’s coming back with the next one. He’s resilient and is always going to do what’s best for the team. He’s going to have our backs through it all and that’s what a great quarterback does.”
Niles was hoping to play football at a higher level, so Morningside was kind of on the back burner when it came time for him to pick a college.
“I sat down with Pat Grace and my uncle Roger Jansen and my family,” Niles said. “When it came down to it I wanted to be in Sioux City with my family, you can’t put a value on family. It’s weird, but something like 30 seconds after I told who I was sitting with I was committing (to Morningside), Coach Ryan called and said that offer is going to expire tomorrow, what do you think? I said, ‘coach I’m coming,’ and that’s the rest.”
Needless to say, Sioux City should feel a sense of pride that two hometown kids stayed home and are now a win away from rewarding Morningside with its first-ever national championship.
“It’s been an amazing experience, Connor is one of my best friends, it makes our chemistry on the field that much better,” Solsma said. “He’s always been my go-to receiver and we’ve developed a ton over seven or eight years together. Just watching him making plays right away as a freshman and he’s continued to make plays throughout his career.”
Solsma was named a first-team NAIA All-American this week, while Niles landed on the second team for the second consecutive season.