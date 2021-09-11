Morningside sophomore Zach Norton builds a strong connection on offense

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University sophomore wide receiver Zach Norton feels much more comfortable.
The Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School grad was thrown right into the mix as a freshman, especially during the playoff push that ended in the national semifinals.
He enjoyed having the chance, and Norton learned the fast-paced Morningside offense.
Fast forward to the 2021 opener last week against Concordia and Norton led the Mustangs’ receiving corps with seven catches for 176 yards.
Norton also caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Joe Dolincheck, and helped the Mustangs to a 63-7 win over the Bulldogs.
“I know what I can do, and I know I’m not the No. 1 or No. 2 guy,” Norton said. “If my opportunity comes, I’ll show what I can do. I’m just out there doing what’s asked of me. I know Joe sees that I’m more comfortable and that he can throw the ball to me.”
Norton hopes to build on that season opener in game No. 2 of the season, which is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Doane.
Norton said that his success hasn’t come on his own. He repeatedly gave credit to Austin Johnson and Reid Jurgensmeier — two senior receivers — for helping him find his footing.
It was normal for Norton to ask Jurgensmeier and Johnson help during practice. He wanted to make sure he got the routes, the reads, the playbook all in his head, correctly.
The most important lesson Norton learned, however, was how to be confident in an offense that lights up the scoreboard multiple times a night.
The older players — including Johnson and Jurgensmeier — kept reminding Norton that he belonged out there as a freshman.
Norton first thought he could play in special teams as a freshman last season, but due to a couple injuries, he got the chance at wide receiver.
“I wouldn’t say I knew right away that I was going to have a big impact, but I would say that I definitely wanted to,” Norton said. “I knew I’d have to work for it, but it’s great getting to compete with these guys.”
There were times where Norton asked multiple questions, but that’s what he felt like he needed to do to make sure he got everything down.
“I’m been bugging them every practice, and I’ve been a big pain in their butts,” Norton said with a laugh. “Being out there, asking what we’re doing. I learned how to read defenses. I asked them a lot during practices, and that’s something our coaches got on us for. I think it was important for me, and I give credit to the older guys.”
Building that relationship with Dolincheck has been important, too. That started last season.
As a freshman, Dolincheck found Norton 18 times for 263 yards and a touchdown.
“Zach is an outstanding receiver,” Mustangs coach Steve Ryan said. “He made a number of big plays during our playoff run. We saw this early on having him here. It was just a matter of time. We thought he would be an outstanding football player.”
Scouting Doane
Doane and Morningside didn’t play last season due to the pandemic.
Even though the two teams didn’t meet, the Mustangs still have a vault of film that they used to coordinate a game plan against the Tigers.
“We just have to make sure we don;t allow them to control the ball throughout the game,” Ryan said. “A lot of it starts with the run. We need to make sure we need to stop the run.”
Doane ran the ball fairly well against Brlar Cliff’s defense last week. The Tigers had 201 yards on 47 attempts.
Frazzie Wynn led the Tigers with 75 net yards on 19 carries.