Morningside sophomore Zach Norton builds a strong connection on offense

The most important lesson Norton learned, however, was how to be confident in an offense that lights up the scoreboard multiple times a night.

The older players — including Johnson and Jurgensmeier — kept reminding Norton that he belonged out there as a freshman.

Norton first thought he could play in special teams as a freshman last season, but due to a couple injuries, he got the chance at wide receiver.

“I wouldn’t say I knew right away that I was going to have a big impact, but I would say that I definitely wanted to,” Norton said. “I knew I’d have to work for it, but it’s great getting to compete with these guys.”

There were times where Norton asked multiple questions, but that’s what he felt like he needed to do to make sure he got everything down.

“I’m been bugging them every practice, and I’ve been a big pain in their butts,” Norton said with a laugh. “Being out there, asking what we’re doing. I learned how to read defenses. I asked them a lot during practices, and that’s something our coaches got on us for. I think it was important for me, and I give credit to the older guys.”

Building that relationship with Dolincheck has been important, too. That started last season.