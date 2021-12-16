Morningside's Matt Strecker goes from the film room to the football field in national championship week

SIOUX CITY — When Matt Strecker went with the Morningside University football team a couple years ago, he was just a film guy.

His role will be much more significant on Saturday.

Strecker has stepped up in the playoffs after running backs Anthony Sims and Ryan Cole went down to injuries.

He’ll likely be asked to step up one more time in the national championship game, which kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday against Grand View in Durham, North Carolina.

“I’ve been ready since I got here,” Strecker said. “I needed to make sure to take my time and be ready for a moment like this. It’s really exciting. I was a filmer then a utility guy for my first two national championships, so that was a great time. This one has a different feel to it. I’m blessed to be in this position.”

Strecker said as a freshman, he didn’t have to do anything.

When Strecker was taking film of the 2018 championship game, he wondered what it would be like to play in a championship game. He saw Arnijae Ponder do this thing, and that motivated Strecker to work that hard so he could one day get his chance.

As a sophomore, Strecker found himself on the sideline, but he didn’t enter the game when Morningside won the 2019 national championship.

From those two trips, Strecker learned that this week isn’t a vacation. The Mustangs are down there to beat Grand View.

“There’s a higher goal than sightseeing,” Strecker said. “It’s time to lock in when it is.”

Mustangs coach Steve Ryan said Anthony Sims is slated to play Saturday since he’s healthy, but that doesn’t mean Strecker won’t have a role in Saturday’s game.

“We’re planning on Anthony playing,” Ryan said Wednesday. “We just shut him down in the Northwestern game, but at that point, we didn’t feel like (Sims) was running like Matt was. We went with Matt and give him that chance to get better.”

Even though Sims is back with the rotation, Ryan said Wednesday that Strecker will receive some carries. He practiced with the team on Tuesday after arriving in North Carolina.

“We’re pleased with how Matt has looked in practice,” Ryan said. “They’re both seniors. This is it for both of them. They’re going to leave it all out there.”

Strecker earned some carries in the last two playoff games in Sims’ absence, however.

The senior from Columbus, Nebraska, carried the ball 16 times in the Dec. 4 semifinal win over Northwestern. Strecker had 65 yards and had two rushing touchdowns against the Red Raiders.

During the quarterfinal game against Kansas Wesleyan, Strecker had 67 yards on 20 touches and found the end zone once.

“You don’t always have the opportunity to wait,” Strecker said. “Everything can change in a moment’s notice. Then comes that moment where your four-deep is thrown in there and he has to play. It’s like that in all sports. It’s just like that, and you have to make sure you’re ready.”

