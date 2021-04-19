NAIA football quarterfinal matchups announced

After a dominant first weekend of NAIA playoff football from a pair of local colleges, matchups for this weekend's national quarterfinal round have been announced.

No.1 ranked Morningside, which beat Carroll by a score of 55-0 this past weekend, is slated to host No. 7 Baker at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Baker comes into the game with a 7-0 record, and advanced with a 59-54 opening-round win over Olivet Nazarene.

Northwestern learned that it will be traveling to Des Moines this weekend to take on No. 2 Grand View. The Red Raiders walloped Dickinson State in the opening round, 31-7, as Northwestern finished with 512 yards of total offense, while holding the Blue Hawks to just 227.

Grand View is also 7-0 this season, and beat Dordt in the first round, 38-10.

The Red Raiders will play the Vikings at noon, at Williams Stadium.

The winner of each of this weekend's four NAIA quarterfinal games will advance to next week's semifinal round.

The national championship game is scheduled for May 10 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, La.

2020 NAIA Football Championship Series

Quarterfinal Round