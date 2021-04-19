NAIA football quarterfinal matchups announced

After a dominant first weekend of NAIA playoff football from a pair of local colleges, matchups for this weekend's national quarterfinal round have been announced.
No.1 ranked Morningside, which beat Carroll by a score of 55-0 this past weekend, is slated to host No. 7 Baker at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Baker comes into the game with a 7-0 record, and advanced with a 59-54 opening-round win over Olivet Nazarene.
Northwestern learned that it will be traveling to Des Moines this weekend to take on No. 2 Grand View. The Red Raiders walloped Dickinson State in the opening round, 31-7, as Northwestern finished with 512 yards of total offense, while holding the Blue Hawks to just 227.
Grand View is also 7-0 this season, and beat Dordt in the first round, 38-10.
The Red Raiders will play the Vikings at noon, at Williams Stadium.
The winner of each of this weekend's four NAIA quarterfinal games will advance to next week's semifinal round.
The national championship game is scheduled for May 10 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, La.
2020 NAIA Football Championship Series
Quarterfinal Round
April 24 (All times Central)
Reinhardt (Ga.) at Keiser (Fla.), 11:30 a.m.
Northwestern at Grand View, Noon
Concordia (Mich.) at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 12:30 p.m.
In front of the home fans on a cloudy spring day, the Northwestern football team beat the Blue Hawks, 31-7, in the first round of the NAIA football playoffs. In the process, Northwestern avenged its 14-6 first-round loss to Dickinson State in 2018.
SIOUX CITY — After 10 years of catching passes and taking handoffs for the Bandits, Fred Bruno is a Sioux City institution.
Carroll's Camron Rothie is grabbed by Morningside's Drew Bessey during Morningside College vs Carroll College football action at Bishop Heelan Memorial Field in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Morningside's Anthony Sims is brought down by Carroll's Rex Irby during Morningside College vs Carroll College football action at Bishop Heelan Memorial Field in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Dickinson State's Jaret Lee (16) makes the catch while being defended by Northwestern's Jake Lynott during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Tyson Kooima runs past Dickinson State's Tel Lunde during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.