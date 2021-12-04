NAIA FOOTBALL SEMIFINAL: Morningside's defense stymies Northwestern

SIOUX CITY — For the third time in four years, the Morningside University football team is headed back to the national championship.

The Mustangs (13-0) defeated the Red Raiders 28-19 on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium in an NAIA football championship series semifinal.

It's the third time in seven calendar months that the Mustangs and Red Raiders have met, and Morningside has won the last two meetings.

This game was more of a defensive battle, compared to the last two.

The Red Raiders led 16-14 at the half. Northwestern took the lead with 2 seconds left in the second quarter as Eli Stader hit a 38-yard field goal. Stader scored 13 of the Red Raiders' 19 points.

It was one of three field goals Stader hit during the first half. Morningside's defense held Northwestern out of the end zone, even though the Red Raiders crossed into Morningside territory thrice.

Tyler Wingert led the Morningside defense with 19 total tackles and had one tackle for loss for two yards.

Wingert also knocked down the final pass from Red Raiders quarterback Tyson Kooima.

Jamal Jones and Jalen Portis also had interceptions.

Morningside's Matt Strecker earned Offensive Player of the Game, as he led the Morningside rushing attack. Strecker collected 65 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

Anthony Sims did play, as he had eight carries on 18 yards.

Joe Dolincheck completed 24 of 39 passes for 293 yards. He had two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Zach Norton and Sione Tuifua caught those TD passes.

For Northwestern, Kooima was 24-for-46 for 360 yards. He had one touchdown pass, which went to Cade Moser.

Moser had a game-high 129 receiving yards.

Konner McQuillan led the Red Raiders in rushing with 36 yards.

This story will be updated.

