Northwestern and Morningside football set for heavyweight rematch

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Last May, the Northwestern College and Morningside University football teams produced a game for the ages. On Saturday, the fans in attendance might just see another instant classic.

Saturday afternoon at DeValois Stadium in Orange City, the Mustangs and Red Raiders will go head-to-head in what is, without a doubt, the game of the year.

Both teams come into this game with perfect records, with the No. 3 ranked Mustangs 8-0 after a dominant 70-7 victory this past Saturday against Jamestown.

The Red Raiders, meanwhile, whipped No. 20 Dordt last week by 35 points to improve to 9-0, thanks largely to the successful return of All-American quarterback Tyson Kooima.

Kooima, who was making his first start since rupturing his right Achilles tendon in last May’s national semifinal game against the Mustangs, seemed to be back at full health. The Raiders senior finished a perfect 13-for-13 passing for 283 yards and six touchdowns against the Defenders, while also rushing for 44 yards.

With Kooima back, Morningside coach Steve Ryan knows his defense is going to have its hands full on Saturday. In the national semifinal on May 1, Kooima shredded the Mustangs’ pass defense for 490 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders’ 44-41 victory.

Kooima’s final pass in that game came on the game-winning touchdown pass to Michael Storey, the same play on which he tore his Achilles.

While Kooima has proven to be a dynamic passer, he put up some big ground numbers last year before his injury, running for a team-high 726 rushing yards.

“He is just so dynamic and talented,” Ryan said. “As a thrower and as a runner, and all the things he can do, you just try to play the best defense you can, and hopefully you can do a good job with what you do.”

With this game being the first between the two squads since that epic clash, emotions are sure to run high.

Northwestern’s three point victory on Morningside’s home turf ended a two-year run of national championship victories for the Mustangs, and sent Northwestern on to the national title game, where they were defeated soundly by Lindsey Wilson.

It also broke a streak of seven straight Morningside victories against the Raiders.

For Northwestern, last season’s Morningside win was a confidence boost the team has used to buoy itself to new heights in 2021.

“I think our guys are hungry,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “We’ve continued to get better throughout the season, and that is what we need. We need to be playing our best football at the end of the year. Our guys have a ton of confidence. They believe in the work they put in, and last spring that was huge for us to be able to go into Sioux City and get a win. Our guys have just built on that.”

The Red Raiders have plenty of offensive weapons to go along with Kooima. Backup quarterback Blake Fryar proved to be a capable replacement in the early part of the year, with 2,096 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to his credit.

Running back Konner McQuillan leads the team with 618 rushing yards, while Cade Moser is the Raiders’ top receiving threat with 54 catches for 1,041 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Morningside’s offense is flush with playmakers as well. Quarterback Joe Dolincheck leads the nation with 326 passing yards per game, while running back Anthony Sims is tied for the lead with 21 rushing touchdowns on the season.

Defensively, Morningside and Northwestern have been two of the best in the nation, with the Mustangs average of 11.4 points allowed per game ranking third in the NAIA, while Northwestern is fourth at 12.2.

Morningside also ranks fifth in the nation in rush defense at 67.5 yards allowed per game, while Northwestern ranks second in both pass defense and total defense.

While both squads are clearly among the nations elite NAIA programs, the consistent message it that neither is worrying about what the other team is doing. They staying focused on themselves.

“Our coach always says, 'It’s just about focusing on ourselves,'” McQuillan said. “We can’t control whatever they do, it’s about making sure that we as a team are executing our jobs and doing our 1/11th job. They’re a talented team, but it all comes down to who executes the best."

There is a lot riding on the outcome of this game. A GPAC title is on the line and depending on who wins, either redemption or a confirmation that this rivalry has a new big brother.

There could be home-field advantage on the line, too, for playoff games deep into the bracket.

Either way, fans can expect plenty of fireworks. Last time, the teams combined for a total of 1,197 yards of offense, though Morningside managed to hold Northwestern to just 15 total rushing yards while racking up six sacks.

Dolincheck threw for 346 yards in that game, while Sims rushed for 255. For Northwestern, Cade Moser set a program record with 303 receiving yards.

