Northwestern blasts Marian to advance to NAIA football semifinals

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Michael Storey caught four touchdowns passes from Jalyn Gramstad in the second Saturday as Northwestern blasted Marian 52-27 in the quarterfinals of the NAIA playoffs Saturday.

The third-ranked Red Raiders, who won their 11th straight year, will host a semifinal game next weekend against Indian Wesleyan.

Northwestern racked up 503 yards of offense compared to just 239 for Marian.

Gramstad threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns, including scoring tosses of 19, 44, 17 and 10 yards to Storey. His final touchdown gave Northwestern a 35-0 lead with 1:10 left in the first half.

Storey, a senior from Spencer, hauled in a total of seven catch for 138 yards.

Gramstad opened the scoring with a 17-yard TD run at the 8:46 mark of the first quarter. The dual-threat sophomore from Lester rushed 10 times for 48 yards.

His sixth TD pass was a six-yarder to senior receiver Cade Moser in the third quarter.

Running back Konner McQuillan added a two-yard scoring run in the third quarter, balloning the Red Raiders lead to 49-1. McQuillan ran the ball 25 times for 109 yards.

Marian got on the scoreboard for the first time on a Jalen Jennings 33-yard pass from Zach Bundalo with just 2:12 left in the third quarter. The Knights tacked on three late touchdowns in the fourth quarter after Northwestern began taking out its starters and the game had long been decided.

Linebacker Tanner Oleson led the Raiders in tackles with seven, including six solo. Linebacker Parker Fryar, the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year, had three tackles, including one for a loss.

Saturday's blowout was in stark constrast to last year's quarterfinals game between the two teams in Orange City. The Red Raiders outlasted the Knights 25-20 in a back-and-forth contest that wasn't decided until the final two minutes.

Northwestern has cruised in both of its playoff games this season. In the opening round, the Raiders blasted No. 17-ranked Dickinson State University (N.D.) 49-7, scoring touchdowns on their first five offensive possessions.

The Raiders' only loss this season was to Morningside in the first game of the year, 30-29. Top-ranked Morningside, the defending national champion, was upset in another semifinal game by Keiser of Florida 29-28 Saturday in Sioux City.

The Mustangs loss gave the No. 3 seeded Raiders a chance to host a semifinal game on Dec. 3 against No. 5 seed Indian Wesleyan, which advanced with a 24-13 victory over Benedictine (Kan.) Saturday.

A week after winning their first ever NAIA postseason game, the Wildcats reached the semifinals in only their fifth season as a program. Dederrian Williams was the MVP of Saturday's contest, carrying the ball 26 carriers for 133 yards. Jacquez Carter hauled in two touchdown passes for the Wildcats.

Northwestern is making its 24th appearance in the NAIA playoffs, holding an all-time record of 27-21. Two seasons ago, the Raiders upset defending champion Morningside in the semifinals 44-41. The Raiders lost the title game to Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 45-13.

Last season, GPAC rivals Northwestern and Morningside also met in the semifinals in Sioux City, with the Mustangs prevailing 28-19.