Northwestern College's Parker Fryar, Morningside's Weston Schultz nominated for top small college defensive player of the year award

Morningside defensive lineman Weston Schultz and Northwestern linebacker Parker Fryar have been named finalists for the Cliff Harris Award, presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player.

Fryar, the Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, helped guide the Red Raiders to their first NAIA national title since 1983 and third in program history. The COVID sophomore led the team in tackles for the third-straight year with 120, the third-most in program history for a single season.

The team captain helped spearhead a defense that sat top-5 in the NAIA in multiple defensive categories.

Schultz spearheaded a defense that helped the defending champion Mustangs complete an undefeated regular season and advance to the NAIA quarterfinals. The senior from Mason City, Iowa, recorded 54 tackles, including 23 solo, 7 sacks and 38 for losses.

Fryar and Schultz were two of the the 37 NAIA athletes nominated for the Cliff Harris award, named for the former Dallas Cowboys safety.

The nominees come from the NAIA and NCAA Divisions II and III.

Northwestern has had one Cliff Harris Award winner in program history. Defensive lineman Sam Van Ginkel won the award in 2016, in the first season of head coach Matt McCarty.

The 2022 Cliff Harris Award winner will be announced on Dec. 30 in Little Rock, Ark.