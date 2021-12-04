Northwestern makes meaningful return to Olsen Stadium in national semifinal against Morningside

SIOUX CITY — It’s going to be a meaningful weekend for Tyson Kooima.

This Saturday, the reigning NAIA National Football Player of the Year will return to Elwood Olsen Stadium, the site of both his greatest triumph and the most agonizing moment of his football career.

Last May 1, Kooima and his Northwestern College football teammates pulled off a shocking victory over the two-time defending champion Morningside Mustangs in the NAIA national semifinals, as Kooima's final-minute touchdown pass lifted the Raiders to a 44-41 win.

But along with that triumph came crushing news, as Kooima crumpled to the ground on the play with a torn Achilles tendon.

A week later, Northwestern fell to No. 1 ranked Lindsey Wilson in the NAIA national title game, 45-13.

Seven months later, Kooima is healthy and the Red Raiders are set to battle Morningside once again for a spot in the national title game. It’s a matchup that seemed destined to happen.

“It’s a special game,” head coach Matt McCarty said. “Going to the national semifinals, that alone makes it special. And then the opportunity to line up again and compete with Morningside, those are always such big games, great environments and atmospheres. Every time we play them, there is a lot on the line.”

A lot has happened in the seven months since that memorable game.

Blake Fryar took over at quarterback, and he led the Raiders to an undefeated record before Kooima returned mid-season.

Forty-two miles down Highway 75, the Mustangs have dominated their way to a 13-0 record this season, one of the wins being a 55-49 victory over Northwestern back on Nov. 6 to clinch the GPAC championship.

“It’s kind of crazy to think that we will be playing them three times in seven months,” Kooima said. “But that is just kind of how the dice was rolled, and we’ll come ready to play with a good game plan and execute it.”

Since his return to the lineup at the midpoint through the season, Kooima has thrown for 1,577 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes for the Red Raiders, who rank second in the country in passing yards and total points.

Kooima hasn’t run the ball as much as he did last year, with just 153 rushing yards to his credit this season, but his and Fryar’s 3,749 combined passing yards have more than made up the difference for the Raiders.

“Once we got him out on the football field, he has really excelled and played at a high level,” McCarty said. “There is times we have tried to hold him back and ease him into things, but that’s not how he plays. He doesn’t want to be eased into anything. He steps on that field and he’s ready to go, and ready to compete at 100 percent.”

“He has played outstanding for us, and he is somebody that, when he is on the football field, we feel like we can beat anybody.”

The Raiders have plenty of weapons to throw at the Mustangs aside from Kooima, as well. At running back, Konner McQuillan has led the team with 788 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while Cade Moser has hauled in 1,375 receiving yards and 20 touchdown catches.

Northwestern also has the sixth-best defense in the country by points per game, but if history is any indication, defense might not be much of a factor in this matchup.

In each of their past two meetings, the Raiders and Mustangs have combined for more than 80 points and 1,000 total yards.

Kooima believes that the key in this Saturday's game will be who can win the turnover battle.

"There has only been I think one turnover the last two times we’ve played them and that has kind of decided the factor," Kooima said. "Whoever can get a few stops here and there, maybe a fourth down stop or a turnover, I think that will be a huge factor in who will come out with a win in this game.”

Regardless of outcome, this Saturday is sure to be a memorable day for both programs. For Northwestern, it's a chance to prove again that it is a team that can beat its rival on the sports' biggest stage, while for Kooima, it's a chance to possibly pull off another big win in one of the most meaningful places of his college football career.

Kooima hasn’t been to Olsen Stadium since that fateful day, and admitted that it might be a little bit emotional when he walks back onto the field.

“I didn’t think I’d be back, and then going back to the place where I injured myself, playing in basically the same spot we were in last year, seven months later, is kind of crazy,” Kooima said.

Northwestern and Morningside will kick off at noon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.