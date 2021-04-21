Oh, Canada: Morningside's Niklas Gustav excited to start CFL career

SIOUX CITY — Niklas Gustav has gotten the chance to play football all over the world in the past 24 years.
From his hometown of Hamburg, Germany, to a year of high school ball in San Bernardino, Calif., and now in college at Morningside, Gustav has proven himself to be an elite pass-rusher.
Now, Gustav knows where the next step on his football journey will take him.
Canada.
Last Thursday, Gustav received word that he had been selected by the BC Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 Canadian Football League (CFL) Global Draft. Gustav was the last of the 36 players selected in the four-round event, which saw players selected from 18 different countries.
“It’s super exciting, obviously,” Gustav said. “It’s been kind of a longer process here since the beginning of the year, and I’m really happy that I’m going to have the opportunity to go up there and prove myself against that high level of competition.”
Gustav began his football career back in Germany. After playing the game up to high school, Niklas and his younger brother, Joshka, both decided that they wanted to see if they could make it in America at the college football level, and made the move to San Bernardino before Niklas’ senior year in order to try to win a college scholarship.
Joshka is currently a redshirt freshman outside linebacker for the Colorado Buffaloes in the Pac-12.
After one year of football for Aquinas High School, Niklas committed to Morningside, and the rest is history.
In his time at Morningside, Gustav has proven to be a standout college football player. He led the GPAC with 8.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss this season, and is Morningside's all-time leader with 23.5 career sacks.
“He’s a great mentor for me. He taught me how to be a leader,” sophomore defensive back Joshua Miller said. “I’ve gone on mission trips with him, he’s just a great guy and his ability on the field is just one part of him that makes him a great guy and a great player.”
Due to his size and abilities, the 6-foot-3 inch, 240-pound Gustav has earned the respect of his opponents, and with his positive attitude and outstanding performance on the field over the past few seasons, he has become a beloved team figure on the Mustangs.
“Niklas is a captain,” Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. “Start with that, he is such a great leader and he has started in so many games, and he has been in so many situations. But also, one of the things I think helps him get drafted, he is a long snapper, and he is an outstanding long snapper. He’s got a great skill set, he’s got a great mind, and he learns really well.”
While soccer is the biggest sport in Germany, Gustav says that the football scene there is growing. This June, the European League of Football will begin play on its inaugural season, and will include teams from Germany, Poland, and Spain.
“It’s really awesome to see,” Gustav said. “There are a lot of young kids that are deciding to come to America to play, and they’re having great success. It’s really awesome to see that the scene is growing so much.”
There will be plenty of adjustments for Gustav to make when he transitions into the CFL. For one thing, Canadian football offenses only get to have the ball for three downs instead of four, and teams are allowed 12 players on the field instead of 11.
The team that selected Gustav, the Lions, play their games in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Lions most recently won the Grey Cup, the CFL's championship game, in 2011, and finished the 2019 season with a 5-13 overall record, good for fifth place in the CFL West.
“They’re a really good, young team,” Gustav said. “I think they’re really ambitious, they want to make a real good run next year and I hope that I can help in any capacity. Once we’re done with our season here, I will really dive in deeper. I’m just really excited for the opportunity to be there.”
The CFL regular season is slated to kick off on June 12, but Gustav still has a few things to accomplish before he worries about that. He and his Morningside teammates will host No. 7 ranked Baker at 1 p.m. Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium in the NAIA national championship quarterfinals round.
It will be the first Morningside football game at Olsen Stadium since Nov. 21, 2020, as last week’s 55-0 opening-round win over Carroll was played at Memorial Field.
“We try not to make a big deal about it, I think we can play anywhere and make it our home,” Gustav said. “But it obviously is going to be super nice being back at Olsen Stadium in front of our fans.”
With a German past, an American present, and a Canadian future, Gustav has a lot of football to look forward to. Right now though, he is focusing on trying to finish off his Morningside football career in style.
With three more wins, Gustav will have been a part of three consecutive national championships for the Mustangs. For a kid from Germany, the decision to come and play college football in Sioux City has turned out pretty well.
“It’s the best decision I ever made," Gustav said. "It’s been an awesome five years here."