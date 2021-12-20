 Skip to main content
Seven Morningside football players named to AP All-American team

Dolincheck throws a pass

With Morningside left guard Tyler Anderson (55) protecting, quarterback Joe Dolincheck throws a pass down field Saturday against Northwestern in a GPAC football game in Orange City, Iowa. 

 Zach James, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY-- The good news just keeps on coming for the Morningside University football team. 

Two days after the Mustangs won the national championship with a 38-28 win over Grand View University, the program got word that seven Mustangs' players had been named to the Associated Press NAIA All-American team, four of them First Teamers. 

Senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck was named the AP NAIA First Team quarterback after a season where he led the nation with 4,783 passing yards, 44 passing touchdowns, and an average of 341.6 yards per game. 

Joining him on the first team was senior running back Anthony Sims. Sims was second in the country with 1,653 rushing yards this season, and finished with an NAIA-best 32 rushing touchdowns. 

Offensive lineman Jason Halhbeck was also named to the First Team, along with linebacker Tyler Wingert. Wingert led the team with 151 total tackles on the season, with 6.5 sacks and three interceptions. 

Three more Morningside players made the Second Team, in fifth-year senior Reid Jurgensmeier, junior kicker Chase Carter, and senior linebacker Weston Schultz. 

Three players from Northwestern College were also named to the team, with junior Red Raiders wide receiver Cade Moser making the First Team, and senior lineman Brett Moser and junior defensive back Noah Van't Hof named to the All-America Second Team. 

Dordt University had one player honored, as junior lineman Alex Huisman was named a First Team All-American. 

