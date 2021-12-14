'This one means a lot more:' Morningside's Caleb Schweigart is eager for some title game action

SIOUX CITY — For Morningside University senior Caleb Schweigart, this trip to the NAIA National Championship is the most special one yet.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Morningside football team arrived to Durham, N.C., where the Mustangs will play Grand View on Saturday for the NAIA National Championship.

It’s a special experience for everyone on the team, whether they are title game first-timers or repeat attendees.

Schweigart, a Mustangs’ wide receiver and special teams standout, has been to the national championship game twice before, but this appearance will mean a bit more than the others. In his previous two championship trips, when the Mustangs’ won national titles in 2018 and 2019, Schweigart never got to take the field.

This time around, he will get to contribute. He currently leads the country with 599 punt return yards on the season, is one of just three returners in the NAIA with two punt return touchdowns, and ranks third on the team with 814 receiving yards.

For him, the chance to get to finally play in a national title game means quite a bit.

“This one means a lot more,” Schweigart said. “Actually being able to play and make a difference in the game. Everyone that is on the field right now makes a difference during the year, but not everyone gets to show up on gameday.”

“It’s going to be good, go out there and compete, and have fun with our teammates, and our brothers, and get the job done.”

It’s a special week for Morningside coach Steve Ryan as well. After watching his team fall short of a three-peat last season thanks to a stunning loss to Northwestern in the NAIA national semifinals, Ryan led the team on a revenge tour back to the championship.

The Mustangs avenged that 2020 semifinal loss by beating Northwestern twice this season, including the 28-19 victory on Dec. 4 that clinched Morningside's spot in Durham.

“I think it means a lot,” Ryan said. “These guys fell short last year, they made a decision to come back for a fifth year, specifically with this goal in mind. It’s no different than probably a parent or any other coach. You love your players, you see them work hard and commit toward something, and you want to see it work out for them.”

To Schweigart and the rest of the seniors, along with the fifth-year players like Reid Jurgensmeier, there is only one way for this season to end.

“Just holding that trophy at the end of the game,” Schweigart said. “Just that feeling you’re going to feel when all your hard work has come down to it at the end of the game, and you’re not ending the game with a loss, you’re ending the season on a good note.”

Gustav’s Return

A familiar face could be seen wandering about the Morningside practice field the past few weeks, as former Mustangs’ defensive lineman Niklas Gustav made his return following his first sojourn into professional football.

Gustav, native of Germany who graduated in the spring with a Mustangs’ record 23.5 career sacks, spent this past season as a member of the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League (CFL), where he played 12 games and recorded six tackles on special teams, after being drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2021 Global Draft.

For Mustangs head coach Steve Ryan, it’s nice to see a familiar, friendly face on the sideline again.

“It’s really good having (Gustav) come back,” Ryan said. “He does a great job with the long snappers, great example of being able to work hard, and be able to get back. We love Gus, we love his intensity and his love for football, and it’s great to have him back.”

There was a bit of an adjustment period for Gustav when he first joined the Lions, as there always is when a player goes from college to the pros. Even for the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, playing in the CFL is no easy task.

“Anytime you switch levels, there is a little bit of an adjustment period.,” Gustav said. “In the CFL, all the American players that play there have mostly some sort of NFL experience. It’s definitely humbling, but also really cool. I got to learn a lot from a lot of really good players. It was definitely a good level change, but it was good for me.”

One of the biggest adjustments for Gustav was seeing his role change from being a defensive stalwart at Morningside to playing mostly on special teams for the Lions.

But with that, came an opportunity for Gustav to prove himself to his new team.

“Special teams are a lot bigger part up there than they are here,” Gustav said. “There are no touchbacks, there are no fair catches. Every special teams play is full go, and there will be a returned football. I thought that was a big difference, and made my job a lot more valuable to the team, which I enjoyed.”

The Lions’ finished with a 5-9 overall record, winning their final game of the season over Edmonton on Nov. 19 by a 43-10 score.

After the season ended, Gustav decided to make his way back to Iowa for a little while, to help out as the Mustangs’ prepared first for their NAIA semifinal game against Northwestern, and now as they get ready for Saturday’s All-Iowa national title game against Grandview University.

“This is such a special place to me, and it has given me a ton,” Gustav said. “I just thought I’d come back and help out a little bit with the coaching, and help where I can. I just enjoy being around the coaching staff and the guys here. It has special coaches and a special atmosphere.”

