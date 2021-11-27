WATCH NOW: Austin Johnson, Ryan Cole step up in Morningside's emphatic quarterfinal win over Kansas Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — While one of the mainstays of the Morningside University offense was out with an injury, another had his welcome back party at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Saturday.

Morningside wide receiver Austin Johnson did return in last week’s win over Ottawa, but he broke out on Saturday in a 58-21 quarterfinal win over Kansas Wesleyan.

Johnson suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the season, and that forced him to sit out four games during the back end of the schedule.

Johnson gave it a go last week against the Spirit, and while he did catch seven passes for 73 yards, his main goal was to get back in the rhythm of a very fast-paced offense.

It’s probably safe to say Johnson is back in the swing of offense, which produced 554 yards on the Coyotes’ defense on Saturday.

Johnson led the Morningside receiving corps with a 153-yard game on seven catches. He caught two TD passes from quarterback Joe Dolincheck, including the first that put the Mustangs (12-0) on the board.

That first play came less than two minutes into the game.

Dolincheck found Johnson along the sideline with the ball on KWU’s 35-yard line, and Johnson ran the ball in to complete a 102-second drive that set the tone for the afternoon.

“That gave me the reassurance that I am healthy,” Johnson said. “I’m back and it was a weight lifted off my shoulder. It hasn’t bothered me a whole lot. You come back, and you wonder what it’s going to be like, and it’s been fun.”

Later in the quarter, Dolincheck found Johnson for a 28-yard passing play.

“It’s just always great to be out there with my guys and my teammates,” Johnson said. “I was glad I was able to perform.”

Dolincheck was happy to see Johnson back out there, bringing back the production he had before injuring that shoulder.

“AJ is a game changer, man,” said Dolincheck, who earned the Offensive Player of the Game award. “You get the ball to him in open space, and there’s one guy out there, he can easily make him miss. He’s an explosive player. Any time you get the ball in his hands, he can turn it into six (points). He doesn’t go down easy.”

Johnson wasn’t the only target Dolincheck found.

He threw five touchdown passes, and gave a TD to Reid Jurgensmeier, Ryan Cole and Sione Tuifua.

All five passing scores came in the first 40 minutes of the game, and Tuifua’s catch was the fifth one.

By the time Tuifua caught his TD pass, the Mustangs led 52-7 with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left in the third quarter.

The rushing game needed to step up on Saturday, too.

Morningside was without star running back Anthony Sims, who was out due to an ankle injury that happened last week against the Spirit.

Morningside coach Steve Ryan turned to Cole — a freshman from St. Ansgar High School — to get the start.

Cole has earned some snaps throughout the season, but none this early in a game.

The Mustangs freshman stepped up when his name was called. He carried the ball 16 times for 57 yards, second among Morningside rushers all day.

Cole collected three touchdowns on the day, two rushing and one receiving.

Cole knew leading up to Saturday’s game that his workload was going to increase, but he knew the offensive line was going to give him space to work in.

“It was really exciting,” Cole said. “I knew that the running backs had to step up. That offensive line is really good, amazing, and it’s great to run behind a line like that. They’re so good. We knew we had to get four or five yards a crack.”

Both of Cole’s rushing touchdowns came in goal-to-go situations. He ran the ball in from the Coyotes’ 2 both times, once midway through the first quarter and early in the third quarter.

“Ryan Cole ran well as a young buck out there,” Dolincheck said. “I saw maturity from Ryan Cole today. I told him to be patient and stay calm. The game will come to you.”

Matt Strecker led the Morningside rushing attack with 67 yards on 14 carries. He put the cherry on top with 4:40 to go with a one-yard run that made the score 58-14.

Defense locks down

While his stat line probably wouldn’t appear in most game stories, Jamal Jones played a pivotal role in shutting down KWU’s offense.

Jones was handed the assignment of taking on Stevie Williams, the Coyotes’ leading receiver. Williams is the Coyotes’ leading receiver with 903 receiving yards, but Jones held Williams to 52 yards.

Williams got most of those late in the game.

“Jamal did a great job on Stevie, and I thought he played an outstanding game,” Ryan said.

The defense forced three fumbles — Jones had one, which he recovered — and stressed out KWU’s Isaiah Randalle all game.

Randalle was charged with two intentional grounding calls, as he was pressured by Morningside’s big guys up front all afternoon.

Tyler Wingert and Jalen Portis each had eight tackles.

Portis also had two sacks for 36 yards.

“I think the difference was how the defense played,” Ryan said. “All those guys in the middle minimized what (Kansas Wesleyan) wanted to do. They shut down the run game, then made them limited. Both of the intentional groundings were huge.”

