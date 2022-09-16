WATCH NOW: Morningside football coach Steve Ryan induced into NAIA Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY — Steve Ryan was surprised when he received the phone call on Thursday.

The Morningside University football coach was named to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.

Ryan was the only coach on the list released by the NAIA among the group of five.

“I’m surprised by the news and you take the time of reflecting on all the players and coaches I’ve gotten to work with and their impact on my life,” Ryan said. “I was surprised, I really was. I guess I don’t think of myself as old enough for the Hall of Fame.

“It’s not at the top of the list,” Ryan added. “Just winning a national championship in terms of accolades and that team accomplishment that comes with it is really the highlight of everything.”

Ryan is a four-time national coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association, and his most recent accolade came last year when the Mustangs went 13-0 and beat Grand View in the national championship game.

The Morningside coach was also named 2004 NAIA Football.net National Coach of the Year.

Ryan has three of those national championships in 20-plus seasons at the helm. He also won titles in 2018 and 2019.

“It’s well deserved,” Morningside Athletic Director Jim Sykes said. “I don’t know if anybody puts in more time than Coach Ryan does. He prepares like no other. His teams play with determination.”

Under Ryan’s direction, the Mustangs have been to the semifinals eight of the last 10 years.

“This is a great game in terms of profession,” Ryan said. “You really get to know the guys and you get to love them. I’ve coached some great guys. This is just an amazing place and the coaches and players have been incredible.”

He’s turned around a program that has seen a lot of success, but it’s the first season that he holds near and dear to his heart.

Ryan was able to build the program the way he wanted to when he first got here.

Ryan said when he first arrived, the program was in disarray and he was determined to make it better.

In that first season, the Mustangs went 5-5 in 2002 and went 3-7 in 2003.

“We wanted to try some things. You grow to love Morningside ahd the program you have, you get an attachment to it,” Ryan said. “That first year, we went to Wayne State and we started 17 freshmen. I always am appreciative of that first group of guys.”

Ryan has built a tradition of success at Morningside and has built a level of expectation year after year, even though he has three championship rings on his hand.

“Every time a new class of guys come in, you want for them all those great experiences that other classes have had and it keeps me hungry that I don’t let any player who comes here down,” Ryan said. “I want to help them reach their potential.”

Ryan shifts his focus to this Saturday's game, which is a 1 p.m. kickoff against Briar Cliff at Elwood Olsen Stadium.