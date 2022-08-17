WATCH NOW: Morningside Mustangs seek to return to the top of the NAIA football mountain in 2022

SIOUX CITY — It’s no secret that the Morningside University football team has been at the top of the mountain in NAIA football.

They won the national championship once again in 2021, and the Mustangs want to feel that feeling again come December.

To get that rush, a group of seniors took a summer trip as a team builder to one of America’s most well-known mountains.

A group of 30 seniors — including quarterback Joe Dolincheck and defensive lineman Weston Schultz — went to Pikes Peak in Colorado to climb the mountain.

“It’s a tough mountain to climb,” said Schultz, a 6-foot-3 defensive lineman from Mason City, Iowa. “We had to come together with the team, and it was just a really good experience.”

It’s a trip they take every year, but it was one final chance for Morningside football players like the senior quarterback from Bellevue West High School.

Dolincheck got to go twice to Pikes Peak.

Last year, about 20 men went.

Since this year’s senior class is a little bit bigger, the Mustangs had 30 student-athletes who went.

It was a nine-hour trip that took many cars, then add a little bit more time to climb up the mountain.

It’s a 13.5-mile trek up the mountain, and it’s about 7,400 feet in elevation. As the Pikes Peak web site described it, it’s a “half-marathon in hiking form.”

The 30-man dais didn’t just include skill players. There were a couple linemen on the trip who had some difficulties getting up to the top, said Dolincheck, and even though there were times they struggled, said Dolincheck, all 30 men were determined to make it to the top together.

“There were a lot of guys who wanted to give up, but we got to a point where we were fighting ats a team,” Dolincheck said. “Once we all got to the top and were ready to cross the finish line, we all did as a team. We were one unit. We refused to leave anyone behind. It was our goal as seniors to push everyone.”

When they did, they decided to come with a motto to take home for their underclassmen teammates.

“This year, during the trip, we came up with the motto of ‘Stay Hungry,’ because we have a lot of seniors and we’ve had our time. We've done plenty of things, but we need to stay focused,” Dolincheck said. “Day by day, week by week, staying hungry just means staying focused on our goals. As a team, that’s one thing we’re focusing on.”

Dolincheck is a competitive guy, and he refuses to let his team get behind on the season climb to the national championship, just as he did in the summer trip to Colorado.

He’s as competitive as anyone on the football field, and even coach Steve Ryan said during Tuesday’s media availability at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Complex that even Dolincheck can have more fire than Ryan does on some days.

“Competitive guys are competitive in practice,” Ryan said. “Joe is that way. That allows you to stay hungry as long as you stay competitive on that day-to-day basis if you want to win in practice.

“There’s a hunger there to do it again,” Ryan said. “There’s a hunger to have another great year. The hunger that comes with that has been excellent. I think that’s huge. Everyone wants to play the game, but are they willing to do the work? Are they willing to put in the work that gets them there? That’s what fall camp proves to us. I’ve been really impressed.”

There are going to be mountains to climb in order for Morningside to repeat. There are two obstacles that will come right away at the beginning of the season.

Morningside opens its title defense with a game right off the bat Sept. 3 against Northwestern at Olsen Stadium.

The Red Raiders and Mustangs have played some memorable games in the last couple years and this season opener probably won’t be any different.

The Mustangs are No. 1 again to start the season, but the Red Raiders aren’t too far behind at No. 3.

The two teams played twice within a month’s span in 2021. First, the Mustangs made a late stop to beat the Red Raiders in Orange City, 55-49.

Then, in the national semifinal, the Red Raiders and Mustangs played in Sioux City, and Morningside won that game, 28-19.

Then, the Mustangs play Dordt in Sioux Center, and the Defenders were No. 21 in the preseason poll.

Dordt had a fourth-quarter lead on the Mustangs in Sioux City.

“The positive of having big games at the beginning of the year is that your guys have to be locked in,” Ryan said. “A lot is going to be decided in the first week and that’s going to be a great game the first week in September.”

The national runner-up, Grand View in Des Moines, Is No. 2.

“It’s going to have to take a whole lot of work,” Schultz said. “We get after it, but it’s all part of the experience. It’s really important to get on the next play, and play as hard as we can. We’re up for the challenge.”