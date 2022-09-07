WATCH NOW: Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck breaks down memorable play that clinched Mustangs win

SIOUX CITY — When you think of Morningside University football players who run the ball, Joe Dolincheck probably isn’t the first guy who comes to mind.

The Mustangs senior quarterback, however, perhaps made the biggest play of his college tenure with less than 90 seconds to go Saturday that sealed a 30-29 win over Northwestern at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

“We’ve been practicing that all week,” Dolincheck said. “We knew they weren’t going to have a game plan for me running the football. We put our running back into the boundary and off-set it. We knew we were going to have enough guys blocking.”

The Mustangs were facing a third down and eight yards to go on Northwestern’s side of the field, and the offense stood on the sideline during a Red Raiders timeout.

Morningside coach Steve Ryan and the offense knew there were a few plays they hadn’t shown their opponent yet, so they figured they weren’t going to be ready for a quarterback keep on a third-and-long.

During the timeout, Dolincheck pleaded with Ryan to call that QB keep, knowing that Northwestern had different plans.

Ryan agreed, and the Mustangs trotted out onto the field confident they could execute one last play.

“I knew I could get the first down with the ball in my hands,” Dolincheck said. “It was a big play. I got no words. The offensive line played phenomenal.”

Once the teams got back out onto the field, Morningside lined up with Dolincheck in the pistol with sophomore running back Ryan Cole right to his left-hand side.

The formation also had three wide receivers on the high side while no one occupied the low side near the Morningside sideline.

Dolincheck took the snap with his right hand and immediately started running for the left-hand side of the offensive line.

Dolincheck had one thought: “Just get vertical.”

The linemen took off and found some Northwestern linebackers to block. While that was happening, Dolincheck saw some open turf to run on and took full advantage.

He ran past a couple of Northwestern’s linebackers and secondary and ran the ball 19 yards for not only the first down but it also clinched the win for the top-ranked NAIA team in America.

“When I saw Sione (Tuifua) and Ryan spread the gap, it was amazing,” Dolincheck said. “I’ve never seen a hole that big, and not even in practice. They did amazing. They stuck to the play.”

Dolincheck was taken down at the Northwestern 22 by Jaden Snyder, and Dolincheck from one knee indicated to the chain gang to move the sticks with his right arm.

Dolincheck said he has a memory bank of big plays he’s made, whether it’s been with Morningside or while he was in high school at Bellevue West.

“I put it up there, in the Top 5,” Dolincheck said. “I worked hard in the summer to get a little faster. I tried to put it out there.”

That wasn’t the only time Dolincheck ran the ball Saturday night.

He ran the ball five times for 35 yards.

“People have been telling me I look quicker, and I don’t know whether they’re lying to me, but they tell me to look quick,” Dolincheck said. “When I was a freshman, I was probably running a six-second 40(-yard dash), and now I think I’m down under five. I took it serious. I did it for my teammates.”

Dolincheck contributed in the passing game, too.

He was 27-for-35 for 351 yards. He threw three touchdown passes and one interception.

Dolincheck was named GPAC Player of the Week on Monday.

“I thought he had a great game,” Ryan said. “I know he’s got some things to work on, but he threw some strikes.”

Those three touchdown passes were to Zach Norton, Caleb Schweigart and Michael Payne.

Earlier in the drive, Schweigart caught a big fourth-down pass on their own side of the field that kept that drive alive.

Schweigart had to backpedal while making that catch.

“He made a great catch to haul that ball in, and it was a good decision to go to him,” Ryan said.

That also forced Northwestern to use its final two timeouts.

Morningside now shifts its focus to Week 2, which is another night game. This time, it’s on the road with a 6 p.m. kick off at Dordt.