WATCH NOW: Morningside survives classic showdown with Northwestern

SIOUX CITY – Another classic in the books.

Third-ranked Northwestern gave No. 1 Morningside all it could handle Saturday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, but it was ultimately the Mustangs who prevailed with a 30-29 win.

Northwestern jumped ahead first in the opening frame, as Blake Fryar found Michael Storey for a 26-yard touchdown.

The Mustangs wasted little time in responding and Joe Dolincheck threw a 60-yard touchdown to Zach Norten to tie the game at seven.

Northwestern wasn’t done in the opening quarter. West Lyon High School grad Logan Meyer punched in a two-yard rush to put the Raiders up 14-7.

The Mustangs defense locked down in the second quarter. Northwestern had a 4th-and-2 from the Morningside 9-yard line, but a sack by Isaac Pingel kept the Raiders off the board.

Then, on the ensuing Raiders possession, Raiders kicker Eli Stader missed a field goal as time expired.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Mustangs found paydirt on a Dolincheck pass to Michael Payne. The two sides hit the locker rooms tied at 14.

“They were playing two quarterbacks, they both have different skill sets, they have a brand new offensive coordinator, it's all new,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “So really, it was just making sure our guys lined up and had proper leverage and we weren’t giving them a freebee and they did a good job.”

Northwestern’s Noah Van’t Hul picked off Dolincheck early in the third quarter, putting the Raiders inside their own five. Pingel found Fryar again, this time in the end zone to force a safety and put Morningside up 16-14.

A few minutes later, Dolincheck threw his third touchdown of the game, a toss to Caleb Schweigart. The Mustangs had the first two-score lead of the game at 23-14.

Jalyn Gramstad scored on an 11-yard rush to put the Raiders back within two late in the third quarter, but a Ryan Cole score on a five-yard dive stretched the Mustang lead back out to nine less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

Northwestern would make one final push, scoring on a Fryar pass to Blake Anderson, who also caught the two-point conversion attempt, and it was a one score game.

The Mustangs held on to the ball for the final four minutes, bleeding the clock out, and a big run by Dolincheck sealed the win.

“It comes down to some little things, and I thought they made some really key plays in some short yardage situations,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “(They) stopped us on our fourth down in the first half, we didn’t come away with points to end the first half, and just some really little things. It was a great game, it’s a battle, and I wouldn't expect anything less from this game.”

Dolincheck finished with 351 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for the Mustangs. Cole added 56 rushing yards. Norton was the top receiver for the Mustangs, tallying five catches for 114 yards. Schweigart added eight receptions for 76 yards.

Blake Fryar threw for 227 yards and two scores for the Raiders. Cade Moser led the rushing attack for the Raiders with 58 yards. Fryar added 56 yards and Gramstad 54 yards.

Storey finished with 110 yards receiving for the Raiders.