WATCH NOW: Morningside's defense stymies Northwestern in NAIA semifinal

SIOUX CITY — Get ready for an All-Iowa NAIA national football championship game.

Morningside University has reached the title game for the third time in the last four seasons and will play Des Moines-based Grand View University on December 18 in Durham, North Carolina.

Second-ranked Morningside turned back neighboring Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Northwestern 28-19 Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Meanwhile, Grand View knocked off defending national champion Lindsey Wilson 34-28 in Columbia, Kentucky.

Morningside (13-0) prevailed in the rubber game, so to speak, with No. 4 Northwestern (12-2). It was the third time the two have clashed in the last calendar year.

Northwestern stunned then two-time defending national champion Morningside 44-41, scoring a touchdown in the closing seconds of a national semifinal on May 1 in Sioux City.

The Mustangs got revenge with a wild 55-49 victory in a regular season tilt in Orange City, Iowa, on Nov. 6. That game featured 1,100 yards of offense and 13 touchdowns.

Saturday’s contest was a far cry from the offensive explosion a month ago. In fact, defense was the deciding factor this time around.

“Who expected it to be the defensive game it was,” queried Morningside coach Steve Ryan. “But the defense really played big and I was really proud of them.”

Morningside’s defense limited a prolific Red Raider offense to one touchdown. Northwestern had to settle for field goals on four trips to the red zone.

“Our defense was amazing,” said Morningside linebacker Tyler Wingert, named the defensive player of the game by the media. “Everyone from the corners, safeties, D-line and linebackers. We just went out there and crushed it.

“He (Tyson Kooima) is a heck of a quarterback and he was back healthy. So we knew we were going to have to contain him.”

Northwestern’s Kooima, the reigning NAIA National Football Player of the Year, made an unlikely return from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the semifinal win last spring.

He re-entered the lineup late in the regular season, passing for 1,577 yards and 19 touchdowns. Kooima threw for 360 yards and a TD on Saturday, but was intercepted twice, including a critical pick in the end zone by Jamal Jones.

At the time, Morningside was clinging to a 21-19 lead and Kooima had driven his team to the Mustang 10-yard line. He tried to force a throw into traffic and Jones made the interception early in the fourth quarter.

Morningside proceded to drive 80 yards in 15 plays, eating up over six minutes of the clock to take a nine-point advantage.

Northwestern got the ball back one more time, but turned it over on downs and the Mustangs ran out the final three minutes.

“My coaches told me to keep my cool, because I got a couple of PI (pass interference) calls earlier in the game,” said Jones, a junior from Adelanto, California. “They told me to keep my cool, finish the game and at the end of the day you’re going to make plays.

“I respect Kooima a lot, I feel like he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league. But we had to fight to the finish.”

Morningside’s Joe Dolincheck was 24-for-39 for 293 yards and two touchdowns. He had scoring tosses of 69 yards to Zach Norton and seven yards to Sione Tuifua, but running back Matt Strecker stole the show.

Strecker, a 225-pound senior from Columbus, Nebraska, had to shoulder the ball carrying load after injuries to Ryan Cole and Anthony Sims.

He wound up toting the pigskin 16 times for a game-high 65 yards and two touchdowns. For his effort, Strecker was selected as the offensive player of the game.

“I love that guy, he’s been my roommate the past two years and I can’t be any more proud of him,” Dolincheck said. “It was great to see him step up in this moment. He’s a great guy.”

Sims, the Mustangs’ leading rusher, injured his ankle during an opening-round win over Ottawa and did not play in last week’s quarterfinal victory over Kansas Wesleyan.

Cole got the start in this one, but was carried off the field by teammates after an apparent foot injury in the first quarter. Sims tried to give it a go, but was severely limited because of his injury and eventually had to be carried off the field himself.

“We needed Matt,” Ryan said. “That was what we were left with and he just played huge. I’m proud of him.”

The game got off to a rather ominous start for Morningside as Dolincheck’s first pass of the day was intercepted by Tanner Oleson.

However, in a sign of things to come, Northwestern had to settle for a 36-yard Eli Stader field goal.

Dolincheck then connected with a wide-open Norton to give Morningside a 7-3 lead at the 8:45 mark of the opening quarter.

On the next series, Morningside’s Jalen Portis returned an interception 30 yards to the Northwestern 11-yard line.

Instead of opting for a field goal try, Ryan rolled the dice and went for it on 4th-and-3 from the 4-yard line, but Dolincheck was hit as he threw and it fell incomplete.

The Red Raiders took just five plays to cover 96 yards. Kooima had a 42-yard strike to Michael Storey and then hooked up with Cade Moser for a 40-yard touchdown with 3:48 left in the first quarter, giving Northwestern a 10-7 lead.

That turned out to be the only touchdown for the Red Raiders. They settled for another Stader field goal after blocking a punt and led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Strecker’s 1-yard plunge on fourth down put Morningside back in front, 14-13, midway through the second quarter.

Northwestern coughed up the football at the Mustang 3-yard line, but got it back before intermission and went in front 16-14 on a field goal with two seconds left. Northwestern had it 1st-and-goal from the 5, but Kooima was sacked by Portis for a 15-yard loss.

Stader missed a 33-yard field goal on the opening series of the second half. Morningside regained the lead after a 10-play, 80-yard march, 21-16.

Following Jaden Snyder’s eighth interception of the season, a 44-yard pass from Kooima to Storey gave Northwestern 1st-and-goal from the 7. Three incompletions later, Stader kicked his final field goal, a 24-yarder with 2:27 left in the third quarter.

Northwestern Coach Matt McCarty felt both defenses may have come into the game with a chip on their shoulders.

“I thought our defense played outstanding today,” McCarty said. “Their defense made some really huge plays and you have to tip your hat to their defense.

“What it came down to was they were able to get stops in the red zone and that changed the game.

“It’s been an awesome run when you go back to the spring and how much football these guys have played. To go deep in the playoffs in the spring and then again in the fall is pretty remarkable. Our seniors have raised the bar within our program in the way we do things everyday. But we’ve got a young group and I know they’ll be hungry to get back to work.”

Northwestern made it to the national championship game in the spring, but had to play without Kooima and lost to Lindsey Wilson.

