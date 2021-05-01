WATCH NOW: Northwestern football will remember final offensive drive forever

SIOUX CITY — With 16 seconds left Saturday in the NAIA semifinal game between Northwestern and Morningside, Red Raiders’ quarterback Tyson Kooima threw a pass toward the end zone on 3rd-and-10 from the 23-yard line. The Raiders had trailed since the opening drive of the game, and went into the final quarter down by six.
But in the fourth, they scored 15 points to shock the NAIA football world, and advanced to the national championship with a 44-41 win over the Mustangs.
In the final two minutes of the game, Northwestern found its long-awaited redemption, as the win snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Mustangs.
The Red Raiders began that final drive at their own eight yard line, with less than two minutes on the clock. Kooima hit wide receiver Brett Moser for 25 yards.
After an 11-yard run by Kooima gave the Raiders a first down at the 50, Kooima hit tight end Josh Fakkema for 37 yards. The Raiders spiked the ball to stop the clock at the 23.
Then, fate came together for Northwestern, as wide receiver Michael Storey made a dramatic catch in the end zone to cement the game into the annals of Northwestern history.
“It felt so good,” Storey said. “I’m just glad the O-Line did the job. They held up and gave Tyson a good throw. He could just throw it up and let someone go make a play.”
The final offensive play for Northwestern was one of mixed emotions for Kooima. As his teammates celebrated his historic pass to Storey, Kooima was on the turf in pain.
After the game, Kooima wore a walking boot, and said that he would have to wait until Monday’s MRI results to figure out what had happened, but he admitted that he felt a “pop” when he went down.
Before ending the game on that sour note, Kooima had the game of a lifetime against the Mustangs, passing for 490 yards on 21 receptions, with three touchdowns.
His most dependable receiver in the game was Cade Moser, who set a new program single-game record with 303 receiving yards on 11 catches. Three Red Raiders’ receivers had at least three catches and 50 yards. While Kooima is typically a running threat for Northwestern, he finished the night with only five rushing yards on 14 carries.
He gained 48 yards on the ground, but lost 43 of them after taking six sacks.
The passing game was a necessity against Morningside, and the Raiders used it to their advantage. Northwestern trailed Morningside in total offense, 692 yards to 505, and led the game for a total of only five minutes, but Kooima’s arm and the sure hands of his receiving corps pushed the team over their GPAC rival.
“We had a lot of quarterback run game installed, and they did a good job stopping it,” Kooima said. “We kind of had to throw the ball, and our receivers did a great job of getting open, and making plays after the catch as well.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders’ senior quarterback still has one more year of eligibility. He isn’t sure whether he will be back, but if this is his final season, it is one heck of a way to go out. A shot at a national title.
“We always had an end goal of being national champions,” Kooima said. “We’re still one game away from that. This is another step to get to our goal.”
Northwestern will play Lindsey Wilson on May 10 for the NAIA championship in Grambling, La.
Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty was a freshman on the last Red Raiders' team to play in the national semifinals, and was five years old the last time the team played for the championship, in 1984.
“It’s a special feeling,” McCarty said. “This group is so awesome, they are so much fun to be around. They love each other so much, they care about each other so much. The opportunity that we have to get to have another week with these guys, this senior class is winners. They know how to win and they love to compete with each other.”
PHOTOS: Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
WATCH NOW: Northwestern defeats Morningside in NAIA football semifinal
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Morningside vs Northwestern football
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!