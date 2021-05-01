WATCH NOW: Northwestern football will remember final offensive drive forever

“We had a lot of quarterback run game installed, and they did a good job stopping it,” Kooima said. “We kind of had to throw the ball, and our receivers did a great job of getting open, and making plays after the catch as well.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders’ senior quarterback still has one more year of eligibility. He isn’t sure whether he will be back, but if this is his final season, it is one heck of a way to go out. A shot at a national title.

“We always had an end goal of being national champions,” Kooima said. “We’re still one game away from that. This is another step to get to our goal.”

Northwestern will play Lindsey Wilson on May 10 for the NAIA championship in Grambling, La.

Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty was a freshman on the last Red Raiders' team to play in the national semifinals, and was five years old the last time the team played for the championship, in 1984.