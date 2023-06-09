The defending NAIA national football champion Northwestern College Red Raiders will be waiting just a little bit longer to take the field in 2023 than the other area Great Plains Athletic Conference schools.

Northwestern is idle in Week 1 of the NAIA slate, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26. The Red Raiders' campaign will start the following Saturday, Sept. 4, at Concordia (Neb.). Northwestern's home opener comes in Week 4 against Doane, after the Red Raiders visit Drake in Week 3.

While Northwestern was the team the ultimately took home the title in 2022, Morningside University spent much of last season ranked No. 1 among NAIA members.

The Mustangs won the conference last season in going 10-0 within the GPAC and 11-1 overall. Morningside fell to Keiser in the national quarterfinals in a one-point game.

Northwestern went 13-1 last season with its only loss coming in the season opener against Morningside, 30-29. After that, the Red Raiders ripped off 13 straight wins, all by double-digit margins.

In the national championship, Northwestern defeated Keiser, 35-25, in Durham, N. C.

Should those two return to prominent spots in the GPAC and NAIA, a lot could be riding on the game when Northwestern hosts Morningside on Oct. 28, the third-to-last week of the regular season.

Morningside opens up at Benadictine, has a Week 2 bye, then is at Hastings before getting a home game in Week 4 against Mount Marty.

The Mustangs close the regular season at Memorial Field against Briar Cliff University.

Briar Cliff will have brand new practice facilities next season as they look to improve upon last season's 1-10 record. Third-year head coach Shane LaDage and the Chargers start with three straight road games, the first on which is at Waldorf, then followed by trips to Mount Marty and Midland.

The Chargers are idle in Week 4 and host Hastings for a Week 5 contest on Sept. 23. With road games stacked up early, Briar Cliff will be home for three of October games.

That stretch opens in Sioux City on Oct. 7 against Doane, then the Chargers and Northwestern will meet on Memorial Field and the Chargers will be home for Dakota Wesleyan on Oct. 21 before hitting the road again for an Oct. 28 game at Dordt.

Dordt has two open weeks on its 10-game slate, those will come in Week 1 and Week 5.

The Defenders open on Sept. 2 at Doane and then are home in Weeks 3 and 4 for Mount Marty and Concordia. Dordt went 7-3 last season and finished fourth in the GPAC.