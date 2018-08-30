WAYNE, Neb. — No. 21 Winona State ranked among the nation’s leaders in takeaways in 2017 and continued the trend into the new season forcing four Wayne State turnovers in a 41-28 victory in their Northern Sun Conference opener on Thursday at Bob Cunningham Field.
The turnovers spoiled an otherwise thrilling evening for the Wildcats' 6-foot-5 receiver Nate Rogers, who had 195 yards receiving and three touchdowns. The former South Sioux City prep athlete, entered the season tied with Jim Strahan, who had 27 TD catches in the late 1940s.
Wayne State quarterback Aaron Bleil passed for 355 yards and four touchdowns in the game, also hitting Conner Paxton for a TD strike.
Winona's Cole Monckton and Romario Gayle each had interceptions, Carter Duxbury recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the second play of the third quarter, which could have been the biggest play of the night.
The Wildcats were down just 17-14 at the half, but Duxbury’s scoop and score on a wild snap gave the Warriors a two-score a cushion.
With Winona State leading 34-28 , Gayle jumped a route in the middle of the field and set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Owen Burke to Tanner Gran with 6:15 remaining. The Wildcats didn’t give up after that, but it gave the Warriors an insurmountable handle on the game. WSC drove down the field, but a drive stalled at the WSU 28 and Warriors drained the clock with the running game from there.
The Warriors were in complete control early, taking a 14-0 lead and holding the Wildcats to 33 yards and only one first down in the first quarter.
But WSC came out on fire in the second stanza. It completely abandoned the run and lit up the scoreboard through the air. Bleil was 10 of 14 for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the quarter with both scores going to Rogers, who used his height advantage over the Warriors starting corners — standing 5-10 and 5-9 — and made several acrobatic leaping grabs.