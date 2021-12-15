NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Siouxlanders Landyn Van Kekerix, Kyson Van Vugt set to play football at Iowa

Landyn Van Kekerix made his final decision on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

He had options of Iowa, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior chose the Hawkeyes.

Van Kekerix signed with the Hawkeyes, one of 17 players who put pen to paper around the country for the Hawkeyes.

Van Kekerix will be a linebacker for the Hawkeyes, and he may be playing alongside Cooper DeJean in the not-too-distant future.

Van Kekerix helped the Nighthawks get to the Class 3A championship game, where they lost to Harlan at the UNI-Dome last month.

Van Kekerix was a first-team Class 3A selectee by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association as a running back/wide receiver combo.

Van Kekerix led the Nighthawks with 34 touchdowns; he had 17 rushing and 14 rushing.

“He’s an incredible player and plays for his team,” Nighthawks coach Cory Brandt said.

Van Kekerix wasn’t the only Siouxland player to become a Hawkeye on Wednesday.

Western Christian 6-foot-7 tight end Kyson Van Vugt will join Iowa as a committed walk-on, the school announced.

According to 247Sports, Van Vugt was a scholarship player for the Coyotes, but flipped to Iowa as a preferred walk-on.

Van Vugt caught 30 passes throughout the season for 409 yards and two touchdowns. His yardage and receptions were good for second on the Wolfpack.

“I would like to thank all my coaches at Western Christian for teaching me and my teammates not only the game of football but also the game of life,” Van Vugt said.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was pleased with how the recruiting class turned out.

“We always remind our coaches that recruiting is a marathon, not a sprint,’’ Ferentz said, encouraging patience in the process and belief in the players the Hawkeyes are working to add to the roster.

Imming officially signs with ISU

On Wednesday, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jacob Imming inked his name with Matt Campbell and the Cyclones.

Rivals tabbed the Cyclones’ recruiting class as 22nd best in the nation while 247Sports ranked it as No. 26.

When Campbell spoke to the media on Wednesday, his theme was about building winners.

While Imming — who will be a linebacker at ISU — didn’t win a state title with the Warriors, Campbell noticed that Imming did things that made him a winner.

“You talk about Jacob Imming, who had an incredible career and with his coach did an incredible job of building that program to be a deep playoff team,” Campbell said. “. You're talking about getting guys from programs that understand what it takes to be successful, know how to win, and then to be able to bring those qualities to Iowa State and continue to infuse our locker room with those very qualities.”

Vander Sluis decided over the summer

Not long after Le Mars senior Brandon Vander Sluis won the discus during the track and field season, he and his family sat down and mapped out the future.

At the end of the discussion, Vander Sluis and his family agreed that he needed to make a decision that summer.

“It wasn’t stressful, but it did add an edge to everything,” Vander Sluis said. “I love telling people what’s going on in my life, but this time, I wanted to keep this one close to the vest. I wanted to keep it a question.”

The Coyotes came into the picture during the summer.

Vander Sluis ended up committing to USD in July, and on Wednesday, he made that choice official.

He doesn’t regret the decision.

“It was close to home, and I got that ‘homey’ feeling from USD,” Vander Sluis said. “It just feels like a second home. The culture there is amazing.”

Vander Sluis will be an offensive lineman for the Coyotes.

Vander Sluis was one of 12 high school football players who signed with South Dakota on Wednesday, and the Coyotes landed players from nine different states.

“This was one of the more unique recruiting cycles in the history of college football,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “Everyone has large, returning rosters and from a standpoint of this class is what you try to do is address specific needs.”

The thing that stood out to Nielson about Vander Sluis was his physicality.

“You saw that as a track athlete,” Nielson said. “We’re excited to see what he can do. We’re excited to bring in local talent to the University of South Dakota.”

Vander Sluis plans to study education.

Winckler also signs with Coyotes

After having a stellar year with Dakota Valley, Panthers senior goalkeeper Ivey Winckler signed with the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Winckler recorded 129 saves with a .908 save percentage.

Winckler plans to major in computer science at South Dakota.

