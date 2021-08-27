Nebraska is expecting a season-opening test from Illinois and its 22 super seniors

LINCOLN, Neb. — If Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is correct, Illinois should hold a significant edge in experience over the Huskers on Saturday.

No Power Five team boasts more sixth-year seniors than the Illini (22), which means no program was more equipped to overhaul its coaching staff this offseason. Bret Bielema, the new coach, is an old friend of the Big Ten West. And many of Bielema's returners proved they know how to beat Nebraska during last year’s 41-23 win in Lincoln.

Nine months later, the Huskers are seven-point road favorites against most of the same players. But Lubick would tell you Vegas forgot to account for wisdom.

“We know we’re going to have our work cut out for us,” Lubick said. “It’s always an advantage to have an experienced team.”

The advantage could be ball security, the area where Illinois outshined Nebraska during last year’s meeting. Or situational awareness, where the Huskers have struggled in recent years. But oftentimes, sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer said, experience reveals itself in the smallest moments.

Seasoned blockers, like sixth-year Illinois center Doug Kramer, have been studying college tape since Reimer was a sophomore in high school. They see Reimer’s blitz coming before he steps toward them.