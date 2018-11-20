IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Memories and momentum provide motivation this week for the Nebraska football team.
Preparing for Friday’s 11 a.m. Heroes Game at Iowa, the Cornhuskers haven’t forgotten how they were manhandled the past two seasons by the Hawkeyes as they look to build on a recent string of success.
“That game last year was so demoralizing,’’ linebacker Mohamed Barry said Monday, referencing the string of 49 unanswered points that led Iowa to a 56-14 win at Nebraska a year ago.
The rout followed a lopsided 40-10 win by Iowa two years ago in a series which has seen the Hawkeyes win three straight and take four of their last five games.
“The way they’ve gotten us the last couple of years, it does play into it,’’ linebacker Luke Gifford said. “This is another year, but what’s happened the last couple of years, it’s a part of it.’’
Nebraska players are also energized by their recent success following the 0-6 start to Scott Frost’s tenure as the program’s head coach.
The Cornhuskers have won four of their last five games, riding the strength of the Big Ten’s second-most productive offense before slugging out a 9-6 win over Michigan State last weekend.
“Winning a game without scoring an offensive touchdown, a game like that helps build confidence and helps build for the future,’’ Frost said. “Our defensive coaches, they are doing a good job with what they have to work with.’’
That process continues for a team that Frost said is building to get to where the Michigan States and Iowas of the Big Ten are at right now.
“We played a very physical team last week and we’ll play another one Friday,’’ Frost said, pointing to the consistency created by a familiar system as a benefit. “All those reps, all that experience, they have big strong guys who know what to do. We saw that in Michigan State. We see that in Iowa.’’
That provides part of the challenge this week for Nebraska.
Still, the chance to flip the script, to go from 0-6 with a chance to finish the second half of the year 5-1, is motivating Nebraska players this week.
“This is a big week for us, because closing out with five wins in six games would catapult us into next year and be motivation for the guys in the offseason,’’ safety Tre Neal said.
Gifford said there can be “no letdown’’ this week as the Cornhuskers play their final game of the season.
He sees this as a chance for Nebraska to continue to make a statement, building off the 36-31 scare it threw at Ohio State earlier this month and the win it enjoyed in its home finale over the Spartans.
The chance to compete in another chapter in a growing rivalry doesn’t hurt either.
“This is always a hard-fought game and there is a little bitterness between our teams,’’ said Tanner Farmer, a senior center. “We’re ready to go, excited about going over there. … Every week, this team grows, gets closer, gets better. This is another chance to prove that.’’