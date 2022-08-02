Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley said quarterback position is up for grabs

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Northern Iowa football team started fall camp with an ongoing battle at quarterback.

UNI head coach Mark Farley spoke to the media for the first time since the conclusion of spring practices in April and said the QB1 decision remains up in the air at the start of August.

“It is the same spring ball, we will come into fall the same as we left spring,” Farley said. “We will take two weeks--a good solid two weeks--to install and make sure everybody gets the knowledge they need to show the talent they have. We will put our time in that way and see who rises to the top or separate themselves.”

In 2021, Michigan State transfer Theo Day took over as the starting quarterback for the Panthers at halftime of the second game of the season against Sacramento State. Day completed his sophomore season with 2,316 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions while completing 56.16% of his passes.

“It takes time to become comfortable in your environment — probably more so to a quarterback than other positions,” Farley said. “He needed to become comfortable in his environment as guys had to become comfortable with him. He walked through the door, last year, and played a month later. Now, he has had the summer to workout. How he worked out and what he did--the extra things with the team--will make a difference for him in his production and his play.”

Farley continued that he feels Day’s comfort and confidence create a more established player.

Battling Day for the starting spot, Matt Morrissey enters his second season with the Panthers after transferring from JUCO Trinity Valley.

Morrissey appeared in two games, but only saw significant action in the Panthers’ first round playoff loss to Eastern Washington. Morrissey entered in the second half, after an injury to Day limited his effectiveness against the Eagles, and struggled, completing only 10 of his 28 attempts for 126 yards and two interceptions.

At Trinity Valley, Morrissey completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,523 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Will McElvain, who started the 2021 season as the top quarterback on the depth chart, transferred to Central Arkansas during the offseason.

One key factor in the quarterback decision remains the installation of new co-offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder’s offense.

“It has been a fairly smooth transition,” Farley said. “It has been a smooth transition because he has a lot of energy. He brings a lot of ideas to the table that may be different to what we have done in the past, but it is the energy and the attitude that he brings to meetings and he brings to practice…that is what you need.”

According to Farley, Reeder’s successful track record demonstrates his high level ability to game plan and call games. Prior to joining UNI in February 2022, Reeder spent time as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington, North Texas and Utah State. In 2018, under Reeder’s guidance, the Eagles ranked third in yards per game (528.2) and fourth in scoring with 43.1 points per game.

Farley said he feels run game coordinator and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton can help usher in Reeder’s schemes and ideas.