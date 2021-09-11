Northern Iowa prepares to play Sacramento State for the first time

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The first time Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley had ever seen Sacramento State play football was Sunday.
Sunday was the day Farley and his coaching staff sat down and watched game film on the Hornets, Saturday’s 8 p.m. opponent in California.
It will be the first ever meeting between No. 15 UNI and Sacramento State. In fact, the Hornets are the last member of the Big Sky Conference that Panthers have played all-time.
UNI is 38-20-1 all-time against teams from the Big Sky.
“A very good football program,” Farley said.
In 2019 under first-year head coach Troy Taylor, the Hornets captured the Big Sky regular-season title earning an automatic berth into the FCS playoffs. That conference crown came on the wings of rough four-year patch where Sac State had won only two games in three of the four prior seasons.
Taylor earned the Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year award for his efforts following a season that saw the Hornets set records for most points, touchdowns and passing yards in school history.
“It’s an offense that really stretches the width and depth of the field,” Farley said. “Their play calling … their head coach was an offensive coordinator (At Utah in 2017 & 18 and at Eastern Washington prior) knows what he is doing and why he is doing it.”
Farley says running backs Elijah Dotson and BJ Perkinson are game breakers for Sacramento State, players who can make one cut and score with their speed and quickness. First-year starting quarterback Asher O’Hara also looked good on film. O’Hara is a transfer from Middle Tennessee State and won a three-way battle for the starting job over Jake Dunniway and Kaiden Bennett for the job.
Six different Hornet receivers caught a pass led by tight end Marshel Martin’s seven catches for 56 yards, including two touchdowns.
In the win over the Trailblazers in St. George, Utah, the Hornets never trailed, out-gaining Dixie State, 401-213, and held the ball for 37 minutes and 56 seconds of the game. The team’s offense was balanced with 208 coming on the ground and 193 through the air.
“It is a true spread offense that uses a mobile quarterback to make it all work,” Farley said.
Defensively out of a 4-2-5 alignment, the Hornets will play aggressively. In a 19-7 season-opening win over Dixie State, Sac State registered 10 tackles for loss, including four sacks.
“A very aggressive system and they will play fast to the ball,” Farley said.