Northwestern football announces 2022 schedule

SIOUX CITY-- Familiar faces, familiar places.

The Northwestern College football team will open its 2022 season on the road against arch-rival Morningside, the Red Raiders' announced in a press release on Wednesday, the fourth time in the span of 16 months that the two teams will face off.

After finishing the 2022 season with a 12-2 overall record and a 9-2 mark in GPAC play, the Red Raiders will open things up on the gridiron next season against the Mustangs on Sept. 3 at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Northwestern will then play its home opener against Dakota Wesleyan on Sept. 10, which will also be the team's Senior Day.

On Sept. 17, the Red Raiders will play at Jamestown (N.D.), before returning home to host Concordia on Sept. 24. The Raiders will host Mount Marty on Oct. 1 for homecoming, and will have a bye on Oct. 8.

The Raiders will have back to back road games on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 against Dordt and Doane, and will return home for a pair of matchups against Briar Cliff and Midland on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, respectively.

Northwestern will close out its regular season schedule on Nov. 12 at Hastings. The first round of the NAIA FCS playoffs is scheduled for Nov. 19, and the NAIA national championship game will be played Saturday, Dec. 17.

“We are excited for five home games this fall,” head coach Matt McCarty said in a press release. “Our fans create a great atmosphere and a strong home field advantage for us.”

Northwestern also announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Jake Menage, who joins Northwestern after a stint at Division I Northern Illinois University.

The opener against Morningside is yet another rematch between a pair of schools that have seen a lot of each other over the past year. On May 1, 2021, the Red Raiders and Mustangs played in the NAIA national semifinals, which Northwestern won in dramatic fashion, 44-41.

The squads faced each other twice the next season, with Morningside winning the regular season matchup, 55-49, and then beating the Raiders in the national semifinals, 28-19.

