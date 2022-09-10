Northwestern football dominates in 54-7 win over Dakota Wesleyan

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College football team wasted little time scoring on Saturday.

The Red Raiders scored 20 first-quarter points in a 54-7 win over Dakota Wesleyan.

“We were able to be very balanced offensively and I thought our offense really executed at a high level,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. “We were able to be balanced and keep them guessing a little bit.”

The Raiders were coming off a 30-29 loss against Morningside in the opening week of the season. The emotional loss last week made practices this week more focused, McCarty said.

“It started with a really great week of preparation and following an emotional game last week, I was really proud of how our guys really attacked this week and had a great week of practice,” McCarty said. “And then we really talked about starting strong today and I thought our guys had a great start again.”

Logan Meyer and the Raiders got things rolling in the opening drive, marching down the field and scoring on a Meyer five-yard run.

After a Dakota Wesleyan punt, the Raiders made quick work on drive number two, scoring on a Konner McQuillan 29-yard run.

A three-and-out and three completions of 15 or more yards for the Raiders and it was a three score game. Blake Fryar completed a 23-yard pass to Blake Anderson, followed by a 17 yards pass to Meyer and a 24-yard pass to Anderson for the score.

The fourth Northwestern drive was the shortest in time of the day, as Fryar threw an 82-yard touchdown to Kole Telford. After a second missed extra point in a row, it was 26-0 Raiders.

Meyer added one more score in the half, and Northwestern held a 33-7 lead after the first half of play.

Fryar threw his third touchdown of the day, second to Kole Telford, in the third quarter, and the Raiders were rolling again. Fryar finished with 289 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added 46 yards on the ground.

“He did an awesome job, he was composed, he made really good decisions with the football and then really spread it around throughout the other skill positions,” McCarty said. “And, I think our offensive line deserves a ton of credit, Blake had plenty of time to throw the football and he stayed clean.”

Jalyn Gramstad rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the Raiders, helping build the 47-point advantage. The Raider defense allowed a touchdown in the second quarter, an Austin Lee pass to Kiel Nelson for 27-yards.

“We were able to control the line of scrimmage today, which was big for us, adn we made some stops,” McCarty said. “They got off the field when we needed to, it was a good game execution wise for us defensively. I think that group is really focused and locked in.”

Mcquillan rushed for 65 yards for the Raiders. Meyer added 42 yards and Telford 11 yards.

Without leading receiver Cade Moser, eight different receivers hauled in passes for Northwestern. Telford led all receivers with 89 yards, followed by by Anderson with 75 yards on four receptions.

“We feel like we have some really good weapons on offense, and Blake Anderson had a big game for us out of the tight end position,” McCarty said. “Blake’s a great threat that gets overshadowed sometimes with the guys we have on the outside.”

Noah Van't Hof led Northwestern with six tackles and Jaden Snyder recorded an interception.

Lee threw for 147 yards and the touchdown to Nelson. Nelson finished with 77 yards receiving.

Northwestern is on the road next Saturday, taking on Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D.