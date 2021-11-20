Northwestern football passes first test

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern's prolific offense never got untracked, but it made just enough plays to produce a 24-7 victory over Central Methodist in an NAIA first-round football playoff game here Saturday.

The Red Raiders came into the contest ranked fifth nationally in passing offense, but struggled to find a rhythm at De Valois Stadium.

The defense, however, held true to form and No. 4 Northwestern earned another home game in the second round.

“We started with a goal of being 1-0 today,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “It doesn’t matter how pretty it is or how ugly it is, you just have to find a way to move on.”

In a penalty marred contest, the Red Raiders fell well below their season average of 328.3 passing yards per game. Tyson Kooima threw for just 131 yards, but Northwestern rushed for 194.

Konner McQuillan led the way with 89 yards on 17 carries and Logan Meyer scored the only rushing touchdown of the day. Kooima also tossed a 6-yard scoring pass to Blake Anderson and Eli Stader booted a 25-yard field goal.

Defensive back Jaden Snyder accounted for the other Northwestern touchdown, returning an interception 53 yards to paydirt on the opening series.

Snyder, a West Lyon High School product, added another interception and had a third nullified because of a penalty.

“Whenever I get the ball in my hands I have to make something happen,” said Snyder, a former high school quarterback. “It always brings back the old high school days.

“We played really good team defense. Their quarterback loves to scramble and it’s hard to cover for those five to six seconds. We had a bend but don’t break mentality. They had a couple chances, but we held our ground and played good defense.”

Snyder ran untouched into the end zone on the fifth play of the game. The 7-0 lead stood until early in the second quarter.

Central Methodists’ Khari Henley intercepted a Kooima pass and weaved his way down the sideline to the Northwestern 5-yard line. That set up a game-tying TD pass from Paxton DeLaurent to Katavious Taylor.

DeLaurent proved to be quite elusive, scrambling out of pressure all day. He passed for 200 yards and rushed for 78, but the Eagles managed only the one score.

“Defensively, our guys locked in and played really well throughout the day,” McCarty said. “Their one scoring drive they started at the 5-yard line. Our defense did a really good job of staying in coverage. That’s a tough team to cover, they have some great receivers and their quarterback does a great job of running around.”

Kooima had a pass intercepted in the end zone with just under eight minutes left in the half, but the defense forced a three-and-out right away.

The Red Raiders used up the remaining six minutes on the clock and Stader kicked his field goal with 24 seconds left in the half, making it 10-7.

Northwestern got the ball to begin the second half and after a good kickoff return by Kole Telford, marched 52 yards in just seven plays.

A pass interference penalty set up the short TD flip from Kooima to Anderson at the 11:24 mark of the third quarter.

Central Methodist drove from its own 19 to the 6-yard line of Northwestern later in the stanza, but a costly personal foul penalty set the Eagles back 15 yards and they wound up missing a 38-yard field goal.

The Eagles were penalized a whopping 20 times for 174 yards and Northwestern eight for 86 yards.

McQuillan was named offensive player of the game and Snyder earned defensive player of the game honors.

“We couldn’t really get a rhythm going offensively, but our defense really stepped up,” McQuillan said. “At the end of the day a win’s a win and we’re happy to move on to the next round.

“They’re a big, athletic team and we tried to do some stuff on them but they weren’t quite doing what we thought they were going to do. We couldn’t get it rolling downhill with the offense I know we can play. But we made big plays and were able to take advantage of opportunities and take care of business.”

Northwestern improved its record to 11-1 and awaits its second-round opponent. Pairings will be announced on Sunday.

Central Methodist (9-3) was appearing in the postseason for the first time.

