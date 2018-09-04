ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwstern football will have a Football Legacy Day on Oct. 6 for Red Raider alumni who played from 1972-1988.
The purpose of this day is to recognize the accomplishments of this era of Red Raider football, and in particular the coaches who led the teams during this time. One special opportunity is to recognize Mel Tjeerdsma, who is being inducted into the National Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
It will also be a great opportunity to recognize and thank Coach Korver for his leadership during this time of incredible success for the Red Raider football program. All assistant coaches from this era will be invited and recognized as well.
In addition, we will be recognizing the 1973 and 1983 national championship teams on this day. This era had several other NAIA national runners-up, semifinalists and playoff contenders.
The Red Raiders will host Dordt at 1 p.m. on that day.