Northwestern football's Jalyn Gramstad embraces switch back to offensive side

SIOUX CITY — During both spring and fall 2021 seasons, Northwestern College sophomore Jalyn Gramstad was playing defensive back, playing 11 games in the spring and 12 games in the fall.

Heading into spring camp, Northwestern coach Matt McCarty and the coaching staff had a conversation about moving Gramstad to a familiar position from his high school playing days at West Lyon.

BAILEY ZUBKE COLUMN: Morningside and Northwestern atop GPAC again Find out how Journal sports reporter .@BaileyZubke ranked the GPAC teams in the first installment of his .@GPACSports football rankings.

“Jalyn Gramstad had played defensive back for us and we moved him back to quarterback for the spring,” McCarty said during fall camp in early August. “Both (Gramstad and starting quarterback Blake Fryar) are guys that we feel like can help our team play at a high level. They're both excellent leaders, and we love seeing them push each other and make the guys around them better.”

Gramstad recorded 67 tackles, five interceptions and a fumble recovery in two seasons as a defensive back, but after the spring, the coaches decided to was time to move him back to the offensive side of the ball.

Aiding in the decision was losing Tyson Kooima to graduation. Kooima threw for 1,937 yards and 20 touchdowns in the fall of 2021. Gramstad did make an appearance at quarterback last season, completing three of nine passes on the year for 45 yards.

“It was great,” Gramstad said of the transition. “I really wanted to come back and play quarterback. In the offseason, I was working on my mechanics again, you know. You take a year or two off, your stroke is a little bit different. I gained some weight my freshman year as well, so my shoulders, everything got a little bit bigger and so, just going back to fundamentals and making sure my mechanics were up to par.”

On top of getting used to throwing the ball as quarterback again, Gramstad worked in the offseason to build that trust with the rest of the offense again.

“I focused on that a lot this offseason and just getting to know the offensive players again, just getting that camaraderie back, it was great,” Gramstad said.

That hard work paid off in the season opener Sept. 3 against Morningside at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

While Fryar made the start at quarterback, Gramstad made his first appearance in the game a little over the midway point in the second quarter. Gramstad split the snaps with Fryar in the second half of the game.

Gramstad threw three passes, completing two for nine yards. He added 54 rushing yards on seven carries, and scored on an 11 yard rush late in the third quarter.

“Jalyn did an outstanding job, and was fresh legs at that point,” McCarty said. “I thought Jalyn did a really nice job. I thought our guys up front did a great job when he was in. It’s a change of pace for us, and he’s a great quarterback.”

Gramstad knew he would be backing up Fryar, and is comfortable in that role, waiting for his number to be called. First-year offensive coordinator Jake Menage called Gramstad’s number, and he was ready to go.

“I just came in and did my job,” Gramstad said. “They said to be ready, I felt ready, I felt comfortable. My number got called and I just went out there and did my job.”

Gramstad also said his time as a defensive back helps him bring a new mentality to the offense. He played both positions in high school, so the adjustment wasn’t too difficult.

“I’ve been able to understand defenses, really, every team runs the same coverages so coach (Billy) Kirch did a great job of teaching me and teaching all our defensive players the whole entire defense,” Gramstad said. “So I’ve been able to understand defenses a little bit better from playing defensive back. One other thing that I brought to the offensive side of the ball is just a mentality. The defense has a great grit mentality, blue collar mentality, so I think bring that to the offensive side of the ball is something I’ve really held my hat on.”

Gramstad hopes to continue to make an impact for the Raiders, whether that is on the sideline at Fryar's backup, or on the field when his number is called.

The Raiders hit the field again Saturday afternoon, as they host Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m. in Orange City.