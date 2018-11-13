ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern might have learned the most in an impressive 10-2 season a year ago in its season-ending loss.
The Red Raiders went on the road and beat Langston University (Okla.) before falling to eventual national champion Saint Francis (Ind.) 30-3.
“I think it was huge playing Saint Francis last year,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “I think our guys being able to be on the field and compete with them we did some really good things in that game, but Saint Francis also showed you what it takes to be a championship team.”
Motivation over the offseason helped fuel success in the fall. Sophomore quarterback Tyson Kooima, the reigning GPAC offensive player of the week, has thrown for 2,769 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while also running for 453 yards and nine more scores. Junior Jacob Kalogonis went for 1,168 yards in the regular season with 16 touchdowns, and sophomore receiver Shane Solberg had 77 catches for 1,295 yards and 23 TDs.
Last season the Red Raiders reached the postseason for the first time since 2014 with a young team, but a season later the expectations are different as they begin their run.
“Last year was the excitement of a young team for getting there and the unknown of playing a new team in Langston,” McCarty said. “This year I think our guys are excited from that experience of playing in postseason and winning a game. I think all of that experience helps them as they prepare this week.”
Northwestern, ranked fifth in the final regular season poll, put together an impressive 9-1 season with its lone loss coming to top-ranked Morningside 42-34.
“I am proud of our guys because it is not easy to go through our league and make the playoffs from year to year,” McCarty said. “You can’t take that for granted.
“I think our players believe they can beat anybody on any Saturday so there is definitely an excitement. They don’t want to overlook anybody, but they definitely feel like they can compete right now and that is exciting.”
Northwestern will be facing a familiar foe Saturday at 1 p.m. in Orange City when it hosts Dickinson State. The two teams played last season at De Valois Stadium with the Red Raiders cruising to the 37-3 victory. Kooima threw for four touchdowns, Kalogonis had 105 yards rushing and the Northwestern defense picked off a pair of passes.
Dickinson State was the North Star Athletic Conference champion with an 8-2 record as it is making its 19th postseason appearance. The Blue Hawks are led by quarterback Hayden Gibson who has thrown for 2,401 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Amad Andrews Jr. has rushed for 838 yards and 13 TDs.
“We have played them the last two years in non-conference games so there is a little familiarity with them and they are a really good football team,” said McCarty whose team fell to the Blue Hawks two seasons ago. “They are very strong defensively … it will be a tough team to play.”
Daniel Moreno leads the defense with 88 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Both Cain Boschee and Jay Liggins have four interceptions apiece.
The Red Raider defense is stout in its own right behind linebackers Sean Powell, with a team-best 78 tackles, Tanner Machacek, Justin Faber and Ben Granstra. The defensive backfield is led by Bryce Van Beek and his nine interceptions while Garrett Sayler has 57 tackles.
“We will have to be ready to play a very physical football game,” McCarty said. “They will be big up front and physical and it is going to start with stopping the run. I feel our defense playing Briar Cliff last week was a really good prep for this week. Briar Cliff is big up front and does a good job running the football.”
“I think the four linebackers that we put on the football field are outstanding playmakers,” McCarty said. “It was nice getting Tanner back last week, but Sean Powell and Justin Faber do an outstanding job and are very reliable. They do a great job of making the plays that are there and Ben Granstra has done a good job getting after the quarterback and in coverage as well.”