ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern linebacker Sean Powell is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player of the Week. Powell, a junior, from Sioux Falls dominated the field as the Red Raiders picked up a 28-10 season-opening road win over Valley City State.
Powell accounted for three solo and assisted on 15 tackles in limiting the Vikings to 241 yards of offense. He racked up 2.5 tackles for a loss and registered 1.5 sacks. Seventh-ranked Northwestern will take on Jamestown in North Dakota in the Jimmies first GPAC conference game on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m.
Explorers earn league honors
WICHITA, Kan. – The Sioux City Explorers announced that infielder Jose Sermo has been named the Pointstreak American Association player of the week and pitcher Jason Garcia has been named the Pointstreak American Association pitcher of the week.
Sermo over the past week has went 12 of 26 and compiled an average of .462 as he crushed four home runs and drove in 14 RBIs which helped him take the league lead in the category with a season total of 81.
Garcia actually made two appearances for the Explorers during the week. But the one that was most notable and nabbed him pitcher of the week honors was his complete game shut out of the Texas Airhogs. Garcia held the Airhogs to only two hits during the nine innings as he struck out seven. He did not let a single Airhog reach second base during the outing.