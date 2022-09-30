COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Gramstad to get first start at quarterback Saturday

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The Northwestern Red Raider football program has rattled off three straight wins after a season opening loss to No. 1 Morningside.

Saturday, Northwestern looks to pick up a fourth straight win as it hosts Mount Marty for homecoming, but they will have to do it with a new starter at quarterback.

“We're 100% Confident in Jalyn (Gramstad), he's a winner,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. “He's such an outstanding competitor and athlete. He's one of our best athletes on our team, and so it'll be exciting to see him kind of take ownership of the offense this week.”

Northwestern’s starting quarterback for the first four games was Blake Fryar, but Fryar suffered an injury on the opening play of the second half of last week’s 34-10 win over Concordia, and Gramstad, the backup, stepped in.

Gramstad shined in the second half against the Bulldogs, as he threw for 179 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 184 yards and four scores. He earned the GPAC Offensive Player of the Week award for his performance in the second half.

“Jalen has done an outstanding job through the first four games,” McCarty said. “He had some impactful plays that first week against Morningside and really has just embraced his role within our offense over the next few weeks, and then when the opportunity came for him to take the reins last week he did an outstanding job. He stepped into the huddle with confidence and was ready to get our offense playing at a high level.”

The Red Raiders trailed 10-0 at halftime, but both sides of the ball showed up in the second half to rally to the win. With Fryar’s injury keeping him on the sidelines this week, Gramstad will be the starter for the first time as a quarterback at Northwestern.

Despite have no starts this season and being a quarterback, Gramstad has the most rushing touchdowns in the conference with eight and is third in the conference with 337 rushing yards on 34 carries, ten fewer carries than any other rusher inside the top 10 in the conference in yards.

Northwestern has a bye week after this weekend, so the Red Raiders hope to heal up before the second half of their season gets underway. In the meantime, they have a Mount Marty program fresh off its first conference win in school history.

“Mount Marty is a much improved team from year one,” McCarty said of the Lancers, who are in their second season as a program. “And our biggest focus is really working on making sure we're executing at a high level. I think last week, we had a lack of execution in the first half and we just really want to get back to doing what we do really well.”

McCarty praised the talent at receiver and defensive effort the Lancers bring under head coach John Michaletti. McCarty said his offense has to perform at a high level this week against a pesky Mount Marty squad.

After falling behind 10-0 last weekend against Concordia, the Red Raiders are looking to build on the momentum of the second half of the win. Northwestern is ranked No. 4 in the country heading into the game Saturday.

“I think the best part about last Saturday is we were able to handle adversity and handled it really well,” McCarty said. “I think we learned a lot about ourselves and just how we can bounce back and how we can just stay in the moment and execute when we need to. I think our guys learned that they can't take anything for granted. They need to be ready to play from snap one and I think you'll see a team that's ready to go right away this week.”

The Lancers and Red Raiders are scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff at Korver Field at De Valois Stadium in Orange City Saturday.