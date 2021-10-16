College roundup: Tyson Kooima returns as Northwestern crushes Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D.--The Northwestern College football team crushed Jamestown on Saturday by a score of 63-7, as the Red Raiders offense ran wild on the Jimmies. Even more important though, a familiar face finally reappeared for Northwestern.

The Red Raiders finished the game with 774 total yards of offense, with 488 yards passing and 286 rushing yards. The Raiders also managed 40 first downs in the game, while Jamestown managed only seven, to go along with its 152 yards of total offense.

Red Raiders quarterback Blake Fryar got the majority of the snaps, and went 19-for-27 passing, for 251 yards, while Tyson Kooima saw his first game action of the season too. Kooima, playing in his first game since the national semifinal game this past spring against Morningside, went 4-for-5 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Kooima's longest pass was a 79-yarder to Cade Moser

Moser and Michael Storey each had two touchdown receptions in the game, with Moser catching seven passes for 153 yards and Storey catching four for 94 yards.

Northwestern will play next Saturday, at Dakota Wesleyan.

Dordt 45, Dakota Wesleyan 13: The Dordt University football team walloped Dakota Wesleyan at home on Saturday by a score of 45-13, as the Defenders held the Tigers to just six points in the first half, and seven in the second half.

The Tigers scored first in the game on a 38-yard field goal from Trevor Lambert, but Dordt responded less than two minutes later with a 35-yard touchdown run from Josh Bush, to take a 7-3 lead. Quarterback Tyler Reynolds then found Hayden Large for a 41-yard touchdown pass with 5:02 left in the first quarter, as the Defenders took a 21-3 lead.

Bush broke off another long run at the 12:47 mark of the second, this one a 59 yarder, which Dakota Wesleyan answered with a 21-yard field goal. Dordt kicker Brett Zachman nailed a 25 yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The Defenders score three more touchdowns in the second half, two of them on passes to senior receiver Levi Jungling, and the other a short run from Anthony Trojahn.

Dordt ended the day with 558 yards of total passing, with 347 yards coming on the ground. Dakota Wesleyan had 441 yards of total offense, and committed seven penalties for 74 yards in the game.

Tanner Milikan led the Defender on defense with 10 total tackles. The win improved Dordt's season record to 5-1. The Defenders will play at Morningside next Saturday.

Buena Vista 50, Nebraska Wesleyan 7: The Buena Vista University football team beat Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday by a 50-7 score, as the Beavers improved to 3-3 on the season.

Buena Vista's offense had 32 first downs in the game, while holding NWU to eight, and the Beavers' offense finished with 583 total yards in the game, while Nebraska Wesleyan had just 101, with 10 total rushing yards on 20 attempts.

BVU quarterback Brandon Kyles went 21-for-26 passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a team-high 123 yards. Receiver Eric Pacheco caught seven passes in the game for 140 yards.

On defense, BVU finished the game with five sacks. Buena Vista will play its next game on Saturday, at Simpson College.

Volleyball

Concordia 3, Morningside 0: The Morningside University volleyball team lost to Concordia on Saturday in a 3-0 sweep, as the Mustangs fell by set scores of 25-14, 25-22, and 25-19.

Concordia was led on offense by Erica Heinzerling, who finished with 13 kills in the day, while Gabi Nordaker had 10 in the game.

Emerson Smith had a team-high eight kills for the Mustangs, while Sabrina Creason had 20 assists and Payton Shoquist led the way with 17 digs.

The loss was the sixth consecutive defeat for the Mustangs, who fall to 10-17 on the season. The Mustangs will play Friday at Mount Marty.

Soccer

Women

Midland 1, Morningside 0: The Morningside women's soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision at Midland on Saturday, the Mustangs third loss in their past five contests.

The only score of the game came from Warriors forward Sydney Herren, at 2:39 in the first period.

Morningside took 13 shots in the contest, while Midland took 10. Mustangs goalie Sarah Finn had three saves on four opportunities.

The loss drops Morningside to 7-5-1 on the season. The Mustangs will play on Thursday, at Viterbo.

