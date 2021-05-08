Football pipeline between West Lyon and Northwestern remains strong

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trevor Rozeboom has seen better than anybody what makes West Lyon and Northwestern such tight-knight programs. Just like his father was back in 1983, Trevor is a defensive captain on the 2021 national championship bound Northwestern squad.

According to both McCarty and the younger Rozeboom, Jay’s coaching style leaves his players well-prepared and ready for the college level.

“He always pushes you to be the best that you can be,” Trevor said. “Sometimes it can be tough love, but he knows what it takes to be the best. He has been there before, so he’ll challenge you to get there. At the end of the day, it might seem like tough love, but he knows the potential he can get out of you.”

The game itself

This season, Northwestern has fulfilled every bit of its potential. On Monday, the Red Raiders will play No. 3 ranked Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) for the national title. It will not be an easy task.

The Blue Raiders rank second in the country this season in scoring, with an average of 46.4 points per game, and quarterback Cameron Dukes accounts for 277.1 yards per game.