FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Northwestern enters 2022 with Fryar, Gramstad competing at quarterback

The Northwestern College football team has a large number of returners from last year’s NAIA semifinal team, but that’s not the only experience they bring into this fall.

A 2021 spring season national championship game appearance followed by a semifinal appearance has given head coach Matt McCarty’s group a lot of confidence heading into a major match-up in its season opener.

“Those playoff runs have been really beneficial for us and playing in the national championship, last May, there's a lot of these guys who started in the national championship game,” McCarty said. “And so they've played in a lot of really big games and won a lot of really big football games and they believe every time they step on the field that they can compete with anybody, and I think that's big. You'll find this is a group that is confident in the way they prepare and confident in the way they play.”

The Red Raiders and the Morningside Mustangs play each other in each teams respective season opener on Sept. 3. It is a match-up between the No. 1 team (Morningside) and No. 3 team (Northwestern) in the NAIA preseason poll.

Neither team has played a non-GPAC game before league play, and McCarty said in past years, it has been difficult to schedule an opponent due to the Red Raiders success, this season it will help them stay healthy ahead of the Sept. 3 date with the Mustangs.

“It’s a challenge finding a non-conference game, and I think it’s year-to-year,”McCarty said. “Opening up with Morningside, you really just want to be healthy for that game, so you’re going to try to maximize your fall camp, and I think they're probably in a similar boat where they're not playing a non-conference game because you want to make sure you're healthy going into that game.”

This season anticipates to be no different, as the Red Raiders return a majority of their key pieces at nearly every position.

Due to the number of returners and number of players who saw valuable playing time as skill positions last season, there are position battles all over the field this fall. Most notably, the signal caller on the offensive side.

“Right now there's great competition at quarterback,” McCarty said. “Blake Fryar got some really good experience for us last year, he was 8-0 for us as a starter last year. Jalyn Gramstad had played defensive back for us and we moved him back to quarterback in the spring. Both of those guys are guys that we feel like can help our team play at a high level. They're both excellent leaders, and we love seeing them push each other and make the guys around them better.”

Last season Fryar threw for 2,172 yards and 25 touchdowns to five interceptions. Fryar played in 12 games (eight starts). Fryar added 110 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Gramstad saw limited action at the quarterback position last season, attempting nine passes. The Red Raiders did have Tyson Kooima play in eight games last season, throwing for 1,937 yards and 20 touchdowns. Playing two quarterbacks isn’t out of the question again this season.

“We want to play to our player and our team strengths and make sure we're putting our guys in position to be successful and our team in the best position to be successful,” McCarty said. “And if that feels like we're gonna play a couple of guys at that position, we might do that. We just want to make sure we put our best team out there on the field.”

Northwestern also returns their leading receiver from a season ago, Cade Moser. Moser tallied 1,504 yards and 21 touchdowns in the receiving game. Alongside Moser at the receiver position in Michael Storey and Tanner Schouten. Storey tallied 891 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago and Schouten will be moving into more of the third receiver role.

The ground game will also look similar to last year’s group, as four of the team’s top running backs from last season return, as well as having all five lineman from last season back.

“We return our top four rushers from last year,” McCarty said. “I think Konner McQuillan and Logan Meyer are great one-two punch for us and then Kole Telford and Garrett Packer are our other two running backs that return. There's great balance between those four running backs.

“Really all five offensive line starters are back and I think that's where we're gonna see a lot of growth, and growth in terms of the running game and pass protection and just really love the experience that we've had returning up front for us.”

On the defensive side, there will be some shuffling around, but key pieces in the secondary and in the front seven return for the Red Raiders.

Two starting safeties, Jaden Snyder and Noah Van't Hof, as well as linebacker Parker Fryar are key pieces for a defense that forces a lot of turnovers. Snyder led the NAIA in interceptions last season with eight and Van’t Hof is a two-time all-American. Fryar was a first team all-GPAC linebacker a season ago.

The key position battle on the defense is at the cornerback position. McCarty feels that this position is four or more players deep and they all couple provide something for the group.

“We have some good battles going on at corner right now,” McCarty said. “Between Cody Moser, Gavin Lorenzen, Derrick Robinson, Clifton Jackson and Nate Rice we feel like it's a good group and some guys I think can be some solid playmakers for us. It's a good group and it's a good group where we feel like those guys are pushing each other and making each other better.”