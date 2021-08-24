Injured All-American Kooima among returners for Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Lofty expectations greet the Northwestern College football team as it opens the 2021 season.
The Red Raiders enter as the No. 1-ranked team in NAIA according to College Football America 2021 Yearbook, published by Road Trip Sports.
And, they’re ranked No. 2 in the NAIA coaches preseason poll.
All of this coming on the heels of a trip to the national championship game last spring.
“Our guys go into every season with really high expectations,” Northwestern Coach Matt McCarty said. “We focus a lot on the standards and the way that we do things. The spring was a really great experience for our guys. That playoff run kind of cemented the culture we’re trying to build.
“They learned a lot about themselves and our team in a lot of really big, close playoff games. That definitely lends itself to some big, exciting expectations for this fall.”
Northwestern finished 8-1 in a COVID altered season last fall, losing its season opener to Morningside before winning eight Great Plains Athletic Conference games in a row.
Because of the pandemic, the NAIA playoffs were pushed to the spring. The Red Raiders beat No. 10 Dickinson State, No. 2 Grand View and No. 1 Morningside before falling to Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) in the national championship game.
They played that game without two-time GPAC offensive player of the year Tyson Kooima, who suffered a torn Achilles injury in the game against Morningside.
Kooima, though, underwent surgery immediately after the title game and has miraculously recovered enough to return, possibly sometime in September.
College players around the country were granted an extra season of eligibility because of the pandemic.
“He had surgery right after we got back from the championship and his recovery has been pretty remarkable,” McCarty said. “We didn’t think he would be able to play, but he’s walking around and the latest I’ve heard is that he is going to be cleared sometime in September. We’re expecting to get him for a majority of the season.”
Kooima, a senior first team 2020 All-American from Hull Western Christian, passed for 3,882 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 542 yards and nine scores.
While Kooima is certainly the centerpiece, there are other talented players returning. The Red Raiders bring back nine starters on each side of the football.
Receivers Cade Moser (851) and Michael Storey (762) combined for 1,619 yards and nine touchdowns.
The one-two tandem of Konner McQuillan (674) and Logan Meyer (430) produced 1,104 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns at running back.
Anchoring a veteran offensive line is 255-pound junior Darlin Marquez, a second-team All-GPAC pick last season.
While Kooima continues to recuperate, Blake Fryar is his likely replacement at quarterback. Fryar played in 13 games and completed 32 of 46 passes, but was forced into starting duty in the national championship game after Kooima’s injury.
“For Blake to gain that experience preparing for a team like Lindsey Wilson was such valuable experience,” McCarty said. “Blake showed us so much in that game. I think we can win a lot of games with Blake Fryar as our quarterback.”
Both placekicker Eli Stader and punter Jaden Snyder were all-conference selections last season.
The only positions on offense that won’t be filled by returnees is one receiver spot and tight end.
All-America Shane Solberg, the program’s all-time leading receiver, will be unable to play this fall because of surgery to repair a torn ACL. Miraculously, Solberg played all of last season with the injury, racking up huge numbers.
Tight end Josh Fakkema has moved on to become a graduate assistant coach at a school in another state.
Defense has long been a staple at Northwestern and this season should be no exception.
“I feel we have some key players at each level back for us,” McCarty said. “It really starts up front and we’ve got a lot of guys with experience.”
Defensive end Brett Moser was a second-team all-league pick after recording 72 tackles, while tackle T.J. Jones had 48 stops.
Senior safety Noah Van’t Hof was a second-team NAIA All-American after tying for the team lead with 113 tackles while intercepting four passes and breaking up seven more.
Van’t Hof shared team tackle honors with linebacker Parker Fryar, who led the squad with 59 solo stops as a freshman. Jake Lynott, a former West Sioux High School standout, earned second team All-GPAC laurels at defensive back with four interceptions and nine pass breakups.
“We were really close to the top of the mountain last year, but it’s a new year,” McCarty said. “You really have to stay focused on what we need to do at work each day.”