Injured All-American Kooima among returners for Northwestern

They played that game without two-time GPAC offensive player of the year Tyson Kooima, who suffered a torn Achilles injury in the game against Morningside.

Kooima, though, underwent surgery immediately after the title game and has miraculously recovered enough to return, possibly sometime in September.

College players around the country were granted an extra season of eligibility because of the pandemic.

“He had surgery right after we got back from the championship and his recovery has been pretty remarkable,” McCarty said. “We didn’t think he would be able to play, but he’s walking around and the latest I’ve heard is that he is going to be cleared sometime in September. We’re expecting to get him for a majority of the season.”

Kooima, a senior first team 2020 All-American from Hull Western Christian, passed for 3,882 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 542 yards and nine scores.

While Kooima is certainly the centerpiece, there are other talented players returning. The Red Raiders bring back nine starters on each side of the football.

Receivers Cade Moser (851) and Michael Storey (762) combined for 1,619 yards and nine touchdowns.