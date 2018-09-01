VALLEY CITY, N.D. | Tyson Kooima accumulated 309 yards total offense and three touchdowns while leading seventh-ranked Northwestern to a 28-10 road win over Valley City State Saturday.
It was a slow start for Coach Matt McCarty’s Red Raiders, whose team didn’t score in their first three possessions, but finally hit the scoreboard with 8:45 left in the second quarter when Jacob Kalogonis scored on a four-yard possession. Two possessions later, Kooima hit Josh Fakkema with a four-yard touchdown pass and from there, the visiting team was in control.
Kooima, who as a freshman guided Northwestern to the second round of the NAIA Playoffs, passed for 266 yards and two touchdowns. His 43 yards on the ground included a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Kalogonis rushed for 124 yards, the 14th time in his career he surpassed triple digits. Sean Powell had a team-high 18 tackles for Northwestern, which will open Great Plains Athletic Conference play Saturday at Jamestown.