Kooima's legs crucial for Northwestern football against Grand View

“Adding that quarterback run game on offense just opens up so many opportunities,” Kooima said. “It puts a lot of stress on defenses. Being able to do that really opens up the regular run game, the quarterback run game, and even the passing game. Having that as an asset definitely helps out everyone else too.”

Though he clearly was the difference maker in last week’s game, Kooima won’t take all the credit for the team’s success.

His ability to run the ball is valuable, but there are plenty of other offensive weapons for the Raiders as well. McQuillan ranks second in the team’s run game with 615 yards this season, while senior Shane Solberg is the team’s leading receiver this season, with 1,369 yards on 62 receptions, with 16 touchdowns.

“I’ve got a lot of playmakers around me,” Kooima said. “As long as we can run the ball efficiently, and who knows who will have a big day in the receiving game? With Cade (Moser) and (Solberg) out there, you never know who is going to make that big play. Hopefully it’s going to be someone on Saturday.”