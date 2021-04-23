Kooima's legs crucial for Northwestern football against Grand View

For the Northwestern College football team, it’s time to take the show on the road.
Last Saturday, the Red Raiders kicked off their 2021 NAIA postseason in high fashion in front of the home fans, dominating Dickinson State, 31-7, as Northwestern outgained the Blue Hawks in total offense, 512 yards to 227.
This week, things might be a bit more challenging for them in the NAIA quarterfinals, as the team travels to Des Moines to take on Grand View, the No. 2 ranked team in the country.
“Grand View is going to be a great challenge,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. “They’re an outstanding team, and they’re really talented in all three phases of the game. Offensively, defensively, and they have some great returners on special teams. It’s definitely going to be a challenge this weekend.”
Grand View comes into Saturday’s matchup against the Red Raiders with a 7-0 record, fresh off a 38-10 victory over Dordt in the opening round. In that game, Vikings’ quarterback Johnny Sullivan finished with 190 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with two interceptions.
On the ground, senior running back Devon Pressley led the way with 151 yards on 18 carries. Currently, Grand View ranks second in the NAIA in scoring, with an average of 48.6 points per game.
Though he knows that the Vikings’ prolific offense will test his team, McCarty is confident that the tight-knit Raiders defense is up to the challenge, after what the saw from them last week.
“We feel that our defense is in a great spot right now, compared to last fall,” McCarty said. “We’ve seen some tremendous growth on that side of the ball. Our guys are really confident in our scheme, and are playing well as a team. That is so important on that side of the ball, just to play as a unit.”
On the offensive side, the Raiders are hoping that they can keep ahold of the momentum from last week’s win. Though both teams seemed a bit rusty in the first quarter after the five-month break between games, once Northwestern scored, there was no stopping them.
Quarterback Tyson Kooima proved to be a threat both on the ground and through the air against the Blue Hawks. Kooima had 263 passing yards on 20 completions, and also rushed for a team-high 100 total yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, with Konor McQuillan close behind with 94 yards on the ground.
Kooima currently leads the country with an average of 354.4 yards of total offense per game.
This week, McCarty said that the Raiders intend to keep using Kooima’s legs as they attempt to score against Grand View’s top-ranked defense. The Vikings allow just 173.7 yards of offense per game, 31.2 yards fewer than any other team in the NAIA.
“Adding that quarterback run game on offense just opens up so many opportunities,” Kooima said. “It puts a lot of stress on defenses. Being able to do that really opens up the regular run game, the quarterback run game, and even the passing game. Having that as an asset definitely helps out everyone else too.”
Though he clearly was the difference maker in last week’s game, Kooima won’t take all the credit for the team’s success.
His ability to run the ball is valuable, but there are plenty of other offensive weapons for the Raiders as well. McQuillan ranks second in the team’s run game with 615 yards this season, while senior Shane Solberg is the team’s leading receiver this season, with 1,369 yards on 62 receptions, with 16 touchdowns.
“I’ve got a lot of playmakers around me,” Kooima said. “As long as we can run the ball efficiently, and who knows who will have a big day in the receiving game? With Cade (Moser) and (Solberg) out there, you never know who is going to make that big play. Hopefully it’s going to be someone on Saturday.”
One advantage the Red Raiders had last week that they will not have on Saturday is home-field advantage. Last week, the Northwestern fans packed the stands and tailgated in the parking lot before the game, and provided plenty of noise when their team was on defense. Although McCarty admits that it felt strange to be playing a playoff football game in April, the presence of the fans made it feel like a typical game day.
“As you got ready to prepare for kickoff, it definitely felt like game day and playoff football,” McCarty said. “That’s really exciting for our guys, and they’re excited to be one of the eight teams left competing for a championship.”
While they won't be at home, Kooima said that he still expects there to be plenty of Northwestern fans in their corner on Saturday.
"It's really cool to see all of them come to the game, and I know a lot of them will come to Des Moines, and will make that trip down." Kooima said. "I just can't wait for another game, and another opportunity to play football."
Northwestern and Grand View will play at noon on Saturday, at Williams Stadium in Des Moines.
The winner will advance to next week's NAIA semifinal.