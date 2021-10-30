Kooima's perfect day boosts Northwestern to dominant win over Dordt

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Tyson Kooima is officially back.

Sure, the Northwestern College All-American quarterback and 2020 NAIA Football Player of the Year saw some limited time on the field the past two weeks, throwing for five touchdowns while coming on in relief of fellow Red Raiders' quarterback Blake Fryar. But on Saturday against No. 20 ranked Dordt, Kooima reminded the world of exactly what he is capable of on the football field.

Kooima, who spent the early part of the season on the shelf after tearing his right Achilles tendon in the national semifinal against Morningside this past May, finished with a perfect stat line, going 13-for-13 passing for 283 yards and six touchdowns, in the Raiders’ 63-28 victory over the Defenders.

Just six months removed from what could’ve been a career-ending injury, Kooima’s day left his teammates and head coach Matt McCarty in awe.

“I’m so happy for him,” McCarty said. “Last season didn’t end the way he wanted it to, and he has meant so much to our program. It’s pretty unbelievable, the way he can get out there and play at such a high level five months from surgery, it’s really unheard of.”

Kooima underwent surgery almost immediately after suffering his injury against the Mustangs, and spent the next several months rehabbing. At first, he admits that he thought his career might be over.

“Once I found out I ruptured my Achilles after that, I kind of figured I was done,” Kooima said. “But then I had some other people and other doctors say I could come back. It would take a lot of work, but I could do it. The whole summer, every day was rehab, I didn’t take a day off. I worked really hard to get back. It’s an awesome moment.”

For the first six weeks of the season, Kooima watched from the sidelines as Fryar led the team to a perfect record, while throwing for 23 touchdown passes in his eight starts.

Once Kooima was finally able to get on the field in the team's win over Jamestown on Oct. 16, McCarty was planning for him to step back into the starting role.

“Tyson was anxious to get a start, and we’ve kind of been holding him back the past few weeks,” McCarty said. “You could see it in practice, he’s 100 percent, and he’s ready to go. He’s such a competitor, we couldn’t keep him out of there this game.”

The Red Raiders started off strong against Dordt’s defense.

On Northwestern’s opening drive, Kooima proved his health by taking the ball twice for 13 yards on the Raiders’ 75 yard scoring drive. Raiders running back Konner McQuillan took the ball five times for 56 yards and caught a 13-yard Kooima pass for the team’s first touchdown of the day.

The Raiders got the ball back almost immediately, as Dordt quarterback Tyler Reynolds’ first pass was picked off by Northwestern defensive back Jalyn Gramstad, and returned to the 48 yard line.

Kooima then marched the Raiders down the field with passes of nine, four, eight, and 22 yards for another Northwestern touchdown.

Dordt then responded with a 75 yard drive of its own, with Nick Wellan scoring the one yard touchdown after carrying the ball two times for 47 yards earlier in the drive.

On its first drive of the second quarter, Northwestern scored again as McQuillan ran the ball in from the three yard line for his second touchdown of the game, and he scored again with 5:44 left in the first half when Kooima hit him for an 83-yard score.

Reynolds made it a 15-point game in the closing seconds of the first half when the Dordt quarterback hit junior Eli Boldan for a nine yard touchdown pass. Boldan was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play, which led to a long PAT attempt for the Defenders. The kick went wide, so Dordt went into halftime trailing the Red Raiders, 28-13.

McQuillan scored again in the third, finishing off an 84-yard drive with a touchdown run from the one. That score gave him two rushing and two passing touchdowns for the game.

McQuillan finished his day with 21 rushes for a career-high 130 yards.

“Konner is just so dynamic,” Kooima said. “He’s got the power, but he’s got the speed as well. He can hurt you downhill, and he can hurt you on the edge. Also his receiving has been improving every week too. Last year he was more of a runner this year he has turned into both. That Alvin Kamara-type back.”

Kooima threw three more touchdown passes in the second half, the first a 34-yarder to Cade Moser, the second a 15-yarder to Michael Storey, and the third a 12-yard scoring pass to freshman Logan Meyer, to put the Raiders up by a 56-28 score.

On the final drive, Fryar replaced Kooima under center and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to extend Morningside’s lead to 35 points.

Though it was Fryar’s first game this season not getting the start, Kooima said that he received nothing but support from his fellow signal-caller.

“I think it was tough for him, but he is a really good teammate,” Kooima said. “He’ll do whatever it takes for the team to win. He is always ready. If I go down with something else or something, he’ll be ready. Now that he proved he proved he can do it, … he’ll be ready.”

The Red Raiders finished with 528 total yards of offense, while Dordt had 409, with 234 of those yards coming via the rush. Reynolds finished 15-of-25 passing for 175 yards, but the Defenders had five turnovers in the game, with three lost fumbles.

Thanks to those turnovers and Kooima’s big day, the Defenders couldn’t keep up in the second half.

“He didn’t miss a pass, he had all day, and he picked us apart,” Dordt head coach Joel Penner said. “He’s probably the best quarterback in the country, and he showed it.”

Northwestern’s attention now turns to its biggest game of the season, a home tilt next Saturday against No. 3 Morningside.

It’s a game that the Raiders have been waiting for all season long, and thanks to their perfect record, and a Saturday thrashing against the Defenders, McCarty thinks that his team heads into the game in the right frame of mind.

"I think our guys are hungry," McCarty said. "We've continued to get better through the season, and that is what we need. We need to be playing our best football at the end of the year."

Northwestern and Morningside will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at De Valois Stadium.

